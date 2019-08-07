Instagram Bio Quotes That’ll Make Your Profile Sing

You know how important it is to have an amazing Instagram bio, but when it comes time to tap out those 150 characters, you freeze. Your mind goes blank and you wonder: What tone should I go for? What style should I use? What in the world should I say??? It’s hard to be awesome on demand, but one sure way to come up with a funny, clever, or profound string of words is to use a quote.

Here are some potential Instagram bio quotes for your personal or business account from a variety of sources (including our own wacky minds) that you can peruse and use, or just get a bit of inspiration from. And remember, there’s nothing wrong with borrowing from the greats (or even the not-so-greats) when creating your bio. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. (Hey, now there’s a good quote for ya!) So read on to get some good quotes for your Instagram bio.

Motivational Instagram bio quotes

You can do it one day, or today can be day one.

See the best in yourself.

Self-reliance, above all things.

The creation of a thousand forests is in one acorn.

The best way to predict the future is to create it.

As long as you live, keep learning how to live.

Happiness never decreases by being shared.

Stop chasing the money and start chasing the passion.

If you really want to do something, you’ll find a way. If you don’t, you’ll find an excuse.

The difference between who you are and who you want to be is what you do.

If you can dream it, you can do it.

It doesn’t matter how slowly you go, as long as you don’t stop.

Life is 10% what happens to you and 90% how you react to it.

The way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing.

The pessimist sees difficulty in every opportunity. The optimist sees opportunity in every difficulty.

Don’t let yesterday take up too much of today.

It’s not whether you get knocked down, it’s whether you get up.

People who are crazy enough to think they can change the world are the ones who do.

We may encounter many defeats, but we must not be defeated.

The person who has confidence in themself gains the confidence of others.

The only limit to our realization of tomorrow will be our doubts of today.

Creativity is intelligence having fun.

To see what is right and not do it is a lack of courage.

Success Instagram bio quotes

Success is a science; if you have the conditions, you get the result.

The road to success and the road to failure are almost exactly the same.

Successful people do what unsuccessful people are not willing to do.

The successful warrior is the average person, with laser-like focus.

I never dreamed about success, I worked for it.

The only place where success comes before work is in the dictionary.

I failed my way to success.

The secret to success is to know something nobody else knows.

In order to succeed, we must first believe that we can.

In order to succeed, your desire for success should be greater than your fear of failure.

Some people dream of success while others wake up and work.

Travel Instagram bio quotes

Wanderlust on tap.

Getting there is half the fun.

Here to get you there.

The world at your feet.

We can show you the world.

We build smiles, one trip at a time.

Better to see something once than hear about it a thousand times.

To travel is to live.

The most beautiful thing in the world is the world itself.

Work, travel, save, repeat.

It’s the journey, not the destination.

Life is short and the world is wide.

Those who want to travel happily must travel light.

The road is life.

Life is either a daring adventure or nothing at all.

The world is a book, and those who do not travel read only one page.

Not all those who wander are lost.

Life is a journey. Make the best of it.

Travel is the only thing you buy that makes you richer.

You can’t discover new oceans unless you have the courage to lose sight of the shore.

Fitness Instagram bio quotes

The worst workout is the one you didn’t bother to do.

Hustle for more muscle.

Train insane or remain the same.

Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will.

Your body can stand almost anything. It’s your mind that you have to convince.

Fitness is like a relationship. You can’t cheat and expect it to work.

Respect your body. It’s the only one you get.

No pain, no gain. Shut up and train.

Definition of a really good workout: when you hate doing it, but you love finishing it.

Push yourself because no one else is going to do it for you.

Suck it up. And one day you won’t have to suck it in.

Good things come to those who sweat.

Someone busier than you is working out right now.

The hardest lift of all is lifting your butt off the couch.

If you still look good at the end of your workout, you didn’t train hard enough.

You’re only one workout away from a good mood.

It comes down to one simple thing: How bad do you want it?

The pain you feel today will be the strength you feel tomorrow.

Don’t limit your challenges, challenge your limits.

Customer service Instagram bio quotes

Customers first, second, and third.

Working for you works for us.

Your most unhappy customers are your greatest source of learning.

Make a customer, not a sale.

Good service is good business.

Service wins the game.

Every great business is built on friendship.

Your competitor is just one click away.

Our customers are like invited guests to a party, and we’re the hosts.

Always give people more than what they expect to get.

The customer’s perception is our reality.

Those who profit most serve best.

There are no traffic jams along the extra mile.

Customer service is not a department, it’s everyone’s job.

It takes months to find a customer, and seconds to lose one.

Satisfaction is a rating, loyalty is a brand.

How you think about your customer influences how you respond to them.

Movie Instagram bio quotes

Do you have some sort of business women’s special?

I’ll make him an offer he can’t refuse.

I could’ve been a contender.

I’ve got a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore.

Here’s looking at you, kid.

Go ahead, make my day.

Fasten your seatbelts, it’s going to be a bumpy night.

You talking to me?

I love the smell of napalm in the morning.

Love means never having to say you’re sorry.

I’m mad as hell, and I’m not going to take this anymore.

I think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship.

I’ll have what she’s having.

If you build it, they will come.

La di da, la di da.

We’ll always have Paris.

Sometimes the sh * t comes down so heavy, I feel like I should wear a hat.

I have a head for business and a bod for sin.

I’ve always depended on the kindness of strangers.

Money never sleeps.

Just keep swimming.

Keep your friends close, but your enemies closer.

Anyone? Anyone?

I’m pretty good with a bo staff.

Don’t dream it, be it.

Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.

You get what you settle for.

Get busy livin’ or get busy dyin’.

Food Instagram bio quotes

One cannot think well, love well, sleep well, if one has not dined well.

Ask not what you can do for your country. Ask what’s for lunch.

There is no love sincerer than the love of food.

I cook with wine. Sometimes I even add it to the food.

Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food.

Your body is not a temple, it’s an amusement park. Enjoy the ride.

If you’re afraid of butter, use cream.

First we eat, then we do everything else.

Life is uncertain. Eat dessert first.

Age and glasses of wine should never be counted.

In wine there is wisdom, in beer there is strength, in water there is bacteria.

I have made a lot of mistakes falling in love, and regretted most of them, but never the potatoes that went with them.

A balanced diet is a cookie in each hand.

People who love to eat are always the best people.

My doctor told me I had to stop throwing intimate dinners for four unless there are three other people.

The secret of success in life is to eat what you like and let the food fight it out inside.

It’s difficult to think anything but pleasant thoughts while eating a homegrown tomato.