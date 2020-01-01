Top Navigation Bar

The top navigation items take you all around the PicMonkey platform: from the Editor to account settings to Hub to the Resource Center.
From left to right the top navigation is as follows:
PicMonkey logo: Takes you back to the homepage.
Create New button: Opens the “Edit an image from…” chooser.
HUB: Opens Hub where all your files are stored into Private or Shared Spaces.
EDITOR: Opens the Editor where you work on your projects.
TEMPLATES: Opens the design templates picker.
LEARN: Opens the PicMonkey Resource Center with tutorials, designs ideas, & tips.
[YOURNAME] Drop-down: Access your account, the referral program, and help.
Notifications Bell: See comments from your shared work or messages from PicMonkey.
Give Feedback Face: Let us know your thoughts or suggestions for improvement.