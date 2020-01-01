PicMonkey Help & Support

Using Old PicMonkey? Find help here.

Using Old PicMonkey? Find help here.

Top Navigation Bar

The top navigation items take you all around the PicMonkey platform: from the Editor to account settings to Hub to the Resource Center

From left to right the top navigation is as follows:

  • PicMonkey logo: Takes you back to the homepage.

  • Create New button: Opens the “Edit an image from…” chooser. 

  • HUB: Opens Hub where all your files are stored into Private or Shared Spaces. 

  • EDITOR: Opens the Editor where you work on your projects.

  • TEMPLATES: Opens the design templates picker.

  • LEARN: Opens the PicMonkey Resource Center with tutorials, designs ideas, & tips. 

  • [YOURNAME] Drop-down: Access your account, the referral program, and help.

  • Notifications Bell: See comments from your shared work or messages from PicMonkey.

  • Give Feedback Face: Let us know your thoughts or suggestions for improvement.

Tags: Toolbars, Menus

Still need help?

Contact the Support Team

Related Articles

Left Side Tabs & Editing Panel
The side tabs on the left rail of the Editor launch different features in the adjacent Editing panel.  The left tabs from top to bottom are as follows: Edits: Allows you to make qu
The Top Tool Bar
The top tool bar in the Editor is all about importing/downloading and naming images.  The items from left to right are as follows: Add an image: Opens the “Edit an image from…” cho
Basic Edits: Exposure, Colors, Sharpen
The top left tab in the PicMonkey Editor launches three types of editing sections: Canvas, Basic, and Advanced. This help article will look at the Basic Edits Menu.  To start quick
VIDEO: How to Use Text Layouts
Text layouts are pre-matched complementary fonts for your designs. They eliminate the need to figure out which fonts go well together. When you click Text on the left menu, you’ll