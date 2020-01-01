PicMonkey Help & Support

Using Old PicMonkey? Find help here.

Using Old PicMonkey? Find help here.

The Bottom Toolbar

The bottom toolbar launches palettes and tools for adjusting your canvas.

The icons from left to right:

  • Layers palette: The 3 stacked squares icon will launch the Layers palette where you can select and reorder the layers in your design (such a graphics, text, photos, etc). See: All About the Layers Palette

  • Grid & Alignment palette: The grid icon will launch the Grid palette where you can adjust and turn on/off alignment grid features. (See: All About the Grid & Alignment Palette)

  • Before/After: The black/white square when clicked and held will show you what your design looked like when you started. 

  • Undo/Redo arrows: Go back one or more steps. Or, put back one or more steps you undid. 

  • Zoom Circles: Use the zoom + and - circles to increase or decrease the size of your canvas.

  • Percentage Drop-down: Click to quickly change to a specific %, or zoom to fit the screen.

  • Workspace: The monitor icon launches a Workspace palette that lets you customize the look of your canvas. (See: All About the Workspace Palette)

Still need help?

Contact the Support Team