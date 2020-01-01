All About the Workspace Palette

Color: Toggle between white and black monitors to change the background of your canvas from white to black.

Align & Snap: Quickly turn on/off automatic snapping. (See: All About the Grid & Alignment Palette to learn about snapping to grid)

View objects off canvas: If you drag a layer (like a graphic or text box, for instance) off to the side of your canvas so you can work on layers underneath, checking this box will show where those items are located off of your canvas.