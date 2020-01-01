PicMonkey Help & Support

All About the Workspace Palette

The Workspace palette lets you control the look and function of your workspace in the Editor. Launch this palette by clicking the monitor-on-a-stand icon at the bottom right of the Editor. 

The Workspace palette contains the following functions:

  • Color: Toggle between white and black monitors to change the background of your canvas from white to black.

  • Align & Snap: Quickly turn on/off automatic snapping. (See: All About the Grid & Alignment Palette to learn about snapping to grid)

  • View objects off canvas: If you drag a layer (like a graphic or text box, for instance) off to the side of your canvas so you can work on layers underneath, checking this box will show where those items are located off of your canvas. 

  • Auto center zoom: Keeps your canvas in the middle of the editor. 

Above: Parts of the full graphics that are off the canvas show when “View objects off canvas” is checked.

