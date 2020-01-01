All About the Grid & Alignment Palette

The Grid & Alignment Palette lets you turn an alignment grid on/off on your canvas to help with lining up your layers in relation to one another. Launch the palette by clicking the box with four windows icon at the bottom of the Editor.

Grid & Alignment tools:

Align & Snap: Toggle on (blue) to automatically snap text and objects into alignment on your canvas without showing grid lines.. Toggle off to move the objects/text on your own.

Grid: Toggle on (blue) to place an alignment grid over your canvas. Choose from our preset sizes, or create your own grid that makes sense for your design.

Snap to grid: When you have grid lines showing, select this to automatically snap your text and objects into place.

