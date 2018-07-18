Use Alignment Grids to Get Your Designs On Point

Are your designs looking a little off kilter? Slightly askew? A touch askance? Then it’s time to line ‘em up, partner. PicMonkey’s alignment grids help you align your design elements while you’re editing, so all your images come out picture perfect.

Show a grid while you’re editing

To get grid lines to show while you’re editing, click the Alignment button (the icon looks like a grid) in the bottom toolbar on the left, located next to the Layers button. When the Alignment palette pops up, toggle the switch to turn on the grid and then choose how many rows and columns you want. You can use the presets or choose your own number of rows and columns.

Once your gridlines are visible, you’ll be able to compose your design with the help of these handy guides.

Make objects snap into place

If you check the align and snap-to boxes at the bottom of the Alignment palette, objects (text or graphics) will automatically snap into perfect placement when you move them near a grid line or another object. You can choose whether you want to align to the center and edges of other objects in the design, align to the center and edges of the entire canvas, or align to the center and edges of the grid. Or all three. Or just two.

Align text

Use grids and snapping to arrange your text, too. Make sure that your text box has no extra space before or after your characters because the tool interprets that space as a character, which throws center hinting off. Remove extra spaces by dragging the line between the left or right corner handles.

Now, go forth and design: you’ve got composition and alignment all lined up.

Get PicMonkey and fuel you ascent to photo editing perfection!
Start your free trial!

Before joining the PicMonkey editorial team as a senior writer, Molly wrote about topics as varied as politics, finance, global health, and online dating. As a fiction writer, she’s published two books, both available on Amazon through totally non-sketchy retailers. A midwestern transplant who now calls Seattle home, Molly firmly believes that the Space Needle is way cooler than the Eiffel Tower.

Categories: Getting Started, Skill Boosters
Tags: Advanced, Design, New PicMonkey

Related Articles

You Asked, We Listened: Updates to PicMonkey
Hey, friends. We made this new thing and it's just for you! Check out a few of our user-driven updates to PicMonkey.
Template Sets for Easy Branding and Design
Template sets make getting a unified look across all your branded visuals a snap.
How to Make a Design Without Graphic Design Skills
Create social media pics, banners, cover art, and more with PicMonkey. No design degree required.
Crop an Image to All the Social Media Sizes
Get the most current social media post sizes for 2020 for Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Twitch and more. Get started here.