Are your designs looking a little off kilter? Slightly askew? A touch askance? Then it’s time to line ‘em up, partner. PicMonkey’s alignment grids help you align your design elements while you’re editing, so all your images come out picture perfect.

Show a grid while you’re editing

To get grid lines to show while you’re editing, click the Alignment button (the icon looks like a grid) in the bottom toolbar on the left, located next to the Layers button. When the Alignment palette pops up, toggle the switch to turn on the grid and then choose how many rows and columns you want. You can use the presets or choose your own number of rows and columns.

Once your gridlines are visible, you’ll be able to compose your design with the help of these handy guides.

Make objects snap into place

If you check the align and snap-to boxes at the bottom of the Alignment palette, objects (text or graphics) will automatically snap into perfect placement when you move them near a grid line or another object. You can choose whether you want to align to the center and edges of other objects in the design, align to the center and edges of the entire canvas, or align to the center and edges of the grid. Or all three. Or just two.

Align text

Use grids and snapping to arrange your text, too. Make sure that your text box has no extra space before or after your characters because the tool interprets that space as a character, which throws center hinting off. Remove extra spaces by dragging the line between the left or right corner handles.

Now, go forth and design: you’ve got composition and alignment all lined up.