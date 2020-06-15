Posts tagged with ‘New PicMonkey’

Old PicMonkey vs. New PicMonkey: Look How Far We've Come!

PicMonkey has changed a lot since debuting in 2012. See the differences!
by

How to Make a YouTube Banner

Learn how to create a stunning YouTube banner with detailed instructions and handy tips for sizing.
by

Instagram Photo Sizes Made Easy

Perfect pixel dimensions for Instagram —right here.
by

Layer Text on Photos: Create High-End Designs

Learn how to layer text and images for a 3D effect.
by

How to Make a YouTube Thumbnail

Create a YouTube thumbnail that grabs attention and promotes your channel.
by

Use Layers in Your Designs and Photo Editing

Layers are your best friend, whether your photo editing shenanigans are simples or complex. The laye...
by

Create a Face Swap Online in 3 Easy Steps

Create a realistic face swap online using PicMonkey's tools.
by

PicMonkey Keyboard Shortcuts You Wanna Know

Psst! These keyboard shortcuts will help you get more done, faster.
by

Hub 101: Intro to Hub Storage and More

Hub storage from PicMonkey helps you organize, autosave, and share your projects and touched-up phot...
by

Tutorial: How to Use PicMonkey

Make cool things now with New PicMonkey's tools, templates, and text.
by

Say Hello to the All-New PicMonkey

New PicMonkey is all about giving you more power, speed, and flexibility.
by

How to Make a Double Exposure

Double exposure has evolved from accident to artform, and we've put together a short video tutorial ...
by

Discover the Power of Color with the PicMonkey Gradient Tool

Our new gradient tool lets you pile on the color and get yourself noticed.
by

Everything You Gotta Know About Clipping Masks in New PicMonkey

See new and awesome ways to use clipping masks in New PicMonkey.
by

Use Alignment Grids to Get Your Designs On Point

Learn how to use our alignment grids to perfectly place your design elements.
by