Fun Photo Effects to Dazzle and Delight

PicMonkey has a bundle of great effects, but you knew that. Did you also know that you can customize them? Check out these ideas:

Pink Fog

The perfect blend of dreamy, whimsical, and chic, Pink Fog hasn’t met a photo it can’t enchant. Pair it with everyday photos for a modern twist, or layer it over a black and white photo for a cheeky upgrade. Adjust the intensity of the effect on your image by using the Fade slider, then click Apply when you’re happy with how it looks.

Moonlight

Moonlight is endlessly Instagram-able. It subtly desaturates your photos giving them a look that’s slightly gritty, but still cool and bright.

Helium

Helium banishes shadows and gives photos a bright, yet edgy feel. Colors become more pastel, but in a “hip, dystopian tech future” way and not an “Easter” way.

Gradient

Gradient is about to make your photos (and graphics!) a whole lot funkier. This effect takes two colors of your choosing and blends them together. The Direction slider lets you pick the orientation of your colors on the photo and the Fade slider lets you dial the intensity up and down.

Soften

Use Soften to draw attention to words on your design, or paint it on to make the subject of your image stand out by blurring the background. This effect is perfect for posters, YouTube thumbnails, video slides, and tricking people into thinking they need a higher prescription.

