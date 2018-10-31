Using PicMonkey gets you a parking spot in Hub storage, with your name on it. Hub is more than just cloud storage for pics. It’s your mission control station at all stages of your photo editing and design workflow—from collecting assets to storing in-progress drafts to sharing your awesome content. When you’re hard at work in PicMonkey, Hub is hard at work too. It’s auto-saving your progress, keeping your projects organized, and delivering your images and assets when you need them.

Getting to know Hub storage better will help you take full advantage of its benefits no matter how advanced your skills are. You can find the Hub button at the top of the homepage on PicMonkey.com. On the mobile app, it’s at the bottom of the home screen.

Store your image assets

Hub is a great home for your various projects—it’s integrated cloud storage for photos, designs, and graphic elements. Your Basic subscription gets you up to 1 GB of storage, and if you’ve got Pro—hoo, you’ve got unlimited space. As far as file formats go, you can import PNGs, JPEGs, or SVGs. You can export images from Hub as a JPEG, PNG, or—if you roll with Pro—a PDF.

You can open Hub images for continued editing, then sharing and exporting. Or you can export them or share them social right from Hub: just click your image, then click the Export or Share button that appears on the right of the bottom toolbar.

To the left of the export and share buttons are the Duplicate button (plus sign) and the Move button (curved arrow). Duplicate an image when you want an extra copy of it, and use Move when you’re organizing images into folders (more on that in a bit).

Auto-save your work, unflattened

Life happens—distractions, computer crashes, memory lapses. When you’re editing on the desktop, each click, crop, and revision is automatically saved to Hub the instant you begin your creation, so you can edit worry-free! You can come back to your Hub-stashed image later and continue editing—the layers won’t be merged or flattened.

Having unflattened images means they’re always re-editable. That’s a key advantage because you can change things up—swap out the text, revert to the pre-edited photo, add a different graphic—from one editing session to the next, and keep all your creative options open.

Edit a copy for experimentation and versioning

Sometimes you want to keep experimenting and editing your image, but you want to save the original in case you don’t like the changes you make. Or you want to create a different version with different text or images. This is important to plan for because Hub is constantly saving every change you make, which overwrites your image.

That’s where editing a copy comes in handy (see above). In Hub, Click the image that you want to keep as is. Click Edit a copy in the bottom toolbar. Hub will load an exact copy of that image in the editor, so you can build off your design while still keeping a version of the original.

Editing a copy is especially convenient when you’ve got an image that changes periodically but its base elements remain the same—think seasonal flyers, sale announcements, YouTube thumbnails—any design that you’re likely to make more than one version of. Holidays creeping up again? Copy your customer postcard layout and slap some wreaths on there. Killin’ it.

Add images from Hub storage on your desktop

You can add your Hub images to your designs via the Graphics and Textures tabs. Each has different uses and properties. With your background image loaded in PicMonkey, click the Graphics tab (shapes icon in the far left column), then the Add your own button, and navigate to where your image is stored in Hub and adjust the size and placement before you click Apply. This method is good for logos, graphics, or any image that you want to add on top of your design in its regular, unaltered dimensions.

When you see what adding your image as a texture can do, you’ll be amazed. Start with a simple shape (Graphics tab > Basic). Then, making sure the graphic is selected, click the Textures tab, and click Add your own button at the top of the menu, and navigate to Hub to grab your image. BAM! The image appears through the outline of the shape. Click Apply to keep it!

Add images from Hub on mobile

On PicMonkey mobile, add your Hub image to a design or photo by tapping Graphics (ghost icon) on the far right side of the tab bar underneath your pic, then tap Hub (monkey icon), on the left side of the tab bar. At the very top of the Hub gallery, note that it defaults to show the images in Unsorted. To navigate to another section, click Unsorted, and a dropdown list will include Folders and Recent.

Note: Hub flattens images created in the PicMonkey mobile app, so individual layers won’t be editable when you open the image on the desktop, but you can certainly continue editing.

View and arrange your files as you please

The main screen of Hub shows your unsorted files, or files that you haven’t put into a folder yet. In the left panel, you can also choose Recents to see all the projects you worked on most recently. Or you can choose Folders to organize your files into groups (more about that in a bit).

To change the view of your unsorted files, find the grid-shaped button above the Size slider to switch from the default thumbnail Gallery view to Slideshow or List view.

The Gallery and List views allow you to select multiple files for bulk actions (e.g. moving, deleting, sharing, exporting). Slideshow view allows you to peep your images in sequence, large size, without opening them in the editor. Next to the view selector, you’ll also find drop-down options for sorting by name, date modified, or date created.

Folders

Folders allows you to house your projects and reusable media assets in whatever way makes sense for you, or in a way that simply feels good. It’s also a great place to curate your assets—see them next to each other, consider the overall aesthetic.

Some starting points for organizing your folders: by date, by social media channel, by campaign or client, by photo locations or subjects (e.g. your dog, your other dog).

Start a new folder

You can create new folders on desktop or mobile and reorder your existing ones whenevs. Click the three dots next to [ YourName ] Folders and select Create new folder. You can then bulk select files from the Unsorted section or your existing folders and move ‘em in. You’ll be asked to name the folder—have some fun with it! You can always rename it later.

Whenever you’re feeling it, you can upload more photos into your folders or move projects over from elsewhere in Hub. Just select the file and click Move on desktop or tap Move to on mobile, choose the right folder, and whoosh! An easy move. There’s no limit on the number of folders and the number of edits you can make. Go with your flow and Hub will complement your style.