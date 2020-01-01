Deleting Images, Folders and Shared Spaces from Hub

In Hub your projects are stored in either a PRIVATE Space or in one or more SHARED Space(s).

Inside of each Space, you can create Folders to further organize your projects.

PRIVATE Space is accessible only to you.

SHARED Spaces (and all the folders within a particular Shared Space) are accessible to you and to whom you grant access.

You have one PRIVATE space and unlimited SHARED spaces.

Removing images from Folders

You can remove or move images from your folders and delete entire Folders and Spaces at any time.

Open Hub. Click the name of the folder you want to remove your image from. Select the image you want to remove by hovering over it, clicking the three dots, then selecting Delete. Or, hover and check the upper left corner, then click the trash can icon at the bottom of the gallery. Click Yes, delete.

*Note: to batch delete multiple images, follow step 4 above, checking as many images as you want to trash.

Removing Folders from a Private Space

Hover over the folder you want to delete, then click the three dots. Select Delete. Click Yes, delete.

*Note: You cannot delete a folder until it is empty of images.

Removing Folders from a Shared Space

Expand the Shared Space containing the folder you wish to delete. Do this by clicking on it. Hover over the folder you want to delete, then click the three dots. Select Delete. Click Yes, delete.

*Note: You cannot delete a folder until it is empty of images.

Removing a Shared Space from Hub

To delete an entire Shared Space from Hub, you must be the owner of the space, or have admin privileges. All other roles cannot delete a whole space.

Select the Space you want to delete, then click the three dots. Select Delete. Click Yes, delete.

*Note: You cannot delete a Shared Space until all of the folders within it are deleted. To delete Folders, see Removing Folders from Shared Spaces above.

Renaming Folders and Shared Spaces

You must give folders and Shared Spaces a name when you create them. If you’d like to change the name later: