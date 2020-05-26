Getting Started

How to Use PicMonkey’s Stock Photos

Find out how to choose and use a free PicMonkey stock photo for your next design.
How to Make a Design Without Graphic Design Skills

Create social media pics, banners, cover art, and more with PicMonkey. No design degree required.
How to Make a Collage in Two Styles

Make a collage with our templates, collage layouts, and blank canvases. Create gridded collages, or ...
Crop an Image to All the Social Media Sizes

Get the most current social media post sizes for 2020 for Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Twi...
Photo Editing for Beginners

Learn about basic photo editing techniques and PicMonkey features.
Cool Photo Editing Tips Nobody Knows

We’ve got some hidden gems to tell you about: cool photo editing tips and tricks to make you better,...
Add Text to Pictures with Fresh Fonts from PicMonkey

Learn all about how to add text to pictures and get a sneak preview into the hundreds of fonts avail...
Template Sets for Easy Branding and Design

Template sets make getting a unified look across all your branded visuals a snap.
5 Tips for a Natural-looking Photo Touch Up

Learn how to retouch a photo with PicMonkey's touch up effects.
Use Design Templates to Jumpstart Your Projects

Our templates make it easy to create everything from invitations to stuff for your biz in a snap—no ...
How to Brand Your Business for Success

Marketing guru Cynthia Johnson shares her expert advice on how to build a powerful brand for your bu...
Hub 101: Intro to Hub Storage and More

Hub storage from PicMonkey helps you organize, autosave, and share your projects and touched-up phot...
How to Use Graphics

Create amazing designs with masks, blend modes, layers, and more.
Tutorial: How to Use PicMonkey

Make cool things now with New PicMonkey's tools, templates, and text.
Say Hello to the All-New PicMonkey

New PicMonkey is all about giving you more power, speed, and flexibility.
