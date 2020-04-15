Skill Boosters

Layer Text on Photos: Create High-End Designs

Learn how to layer text and images for a 3D effect.
by

Use Layers in Your Designs and Photo Editing

Layers are your best friend, whether your photo editing shenanigans are simples or complex. The laye...
by

PicMonkey Keyboard Shortcuts You Wanna Know

Psst! These keyboard shortcuts will help you get more done, faster.
by

Apply Anything to Anything in PicMonkey

Touch Up more than faces. Add textures to fonts. Spice up your projects with unexpected effects.
by

Use Alignment Grids to Get Your Designs On Point

Learn how to use our alignment grids to perfectly place your design elements.
by

Become a PicMonkey Pro with One Project

Discover a few of our handy features and turn PM pro in no time!
by