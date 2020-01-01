PicMonkey Help & Support

How do I start my design with a blank canvas?

When you start a new project in PicMonkey, you can choose a pre-sized blank canvas as the starting point. For instance, if you know you want to design an 8.5” x 11” flyer, you can choose a blank canvas template of that size.

There are a variety of pre-sized blanks available to choose from. To access the blank canvas templates, follow these steps and/or watch this video:

  1. Log into PicMonkey.

  2. Choose “See all blanks >” at the bottom of the homepage.

  3. Select a pre-sized blank canvas you need for your project.

  4. Alternately, you can enter custom dimensions in pixels in the upper right corner, then click “Make it”

  5. Your blank canvas is now in the editor, ready to customize.

If you’d like to make the background transparent, open the Layers palette and click “Convert to layer” then delete the new color layer to reveal the transparent background underneath.

To convert inches to pixels in order to enter your own custom dimensions, see this handy guide: Converting Pixels to Images for Printing (and vice versa).

