How can I convert from pixels to inches for printing?

Note that you cannot print directly from PicMonkey. First you must download your image to your computer.

PicMonkey uses pixels as our standard sizing.

A "high resolution" image for printing is almost always 300 DPI (dots per inch)and larger. This is the resolution of most printers. To determine how to print your image in high resolution (300 dpi), take the inches of your image and multiply both the width and height by 300. That means in order to create a 8 x 8 print on a 300 DPI printer, you want 2400 x 2400 pixels.

PIXEL TO PRINT CONVERSION CHART

SIZE IN INCHES SIZE IN PIXELS 3 X 5 900 X 1500 4 X 6 1200 X 1800 5 X 7 1500 X 2100 8 X 8 2400 X 2400 8 X 10 2400 X 3000 8.5 X 11 2550 X 3300 9 X 16 2700 X 4800 11 X 14 3300 X 4200 11 X 16 3300 X 4800

1. Use Crop

If you want to size your image in PicMonkey before downloading it, you can specify the size in inches or pixels. Use the chart above and enter the exact dimensions you want in Crop. Or, use the Crop tool to select a pre-sized crop aspect ratio from the drop down.

Note that cropping your image with the Crop tool applies to your whole canvas -- so either select all your layers, or flatten all your layers so everything is subject to the cropping.

2. Use Resize

You can change the size of your image with the Resize tool. This requires you to enter the exact dimensions you want in pixels. So refer to the chart above if there is a size you want to achieve in inches.

Note that using the Resize tool will only apply to the layer that you select. In this case -- your image will change size, but your canvas will remain the original size. To make your canvas fit your photo, just go to Crop canvas and crop your canvas there by manually moving the bounding box with your cursor, or by entering the dimension of of the resized photo.

