How to Make a Banner

Learn how to make a banner for your Facebook page, Etsy store, or YouTube channel.
How to Make a Facebook Cover Photo with PicMonkey

Make a picture-perfect cover image with PicMonkey.
Master Facebook Image Sizes Right Now

Make sure all of your photos display flawlessly with this guide to Facebook image sizes and a couple...
Using Smart Resize to Output Your Image to Multiple Sizes Supafast

Learn how to use Smart Resize to quickly output to multiple sizes without stretching or squishing.
Dos and Don'ts of Facebook Banner Design for Your Business Page

PicMonkey has the best tips on making a high-impact Facebook banner design for your business or bran...
16 Facebook Post Ideas to Polish Your Presence

Make way for loads of Facebook post idea inspo! From promo to nostalgia to collage style, we'll show...
Make Rad Facebook Ads Quickly & Easily

Wanna advertise your budding biz on Facebook? We're here to help you design carousel, slideshow, and...
PicMonkey Staffers’ Facebook Collages

Reinvigorate your Facebook cover photo with inspiration (and sizing tips) from the crew at PicMonkey...
