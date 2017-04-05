Social Media Templates That Capture Eyeballs and Create Buzz

Whether you’re active on social media for yourself or you’re managing multiple platforms for a business, you know how challenging it can be. It’s not easy to rise above the internet chatter and post something that’ll make a splash online. And with web trends shifting minute by minute, how do you find the time to stay on top of it all?

That’s why we’ve been hunkering down at our drafting tables (i.e., computers) designing a whole slew of new templates that you can use on your favorite social networking sites. We’ve got our finger on the pulse of what’s hot. (Flat lays? Check. Millennial pink? You got it. Vertical text. Yuh huh.)

Not only that, our social media templates take care of all the fussy little details of each network. So you don’t have to worry about Facebook’s rule that text can’t take up more than 20 percent of your ad. And you can rest assured that your Pinterest pins and Instagram squares are properly proportioned. Our templates are like little energy multipliers for social butterflies like you.

Here’s a little taste of some of our newest social media templates to whet your appetite for even more delectable designs.

Instagram squares

Instagram Templates: We love everything about this template: the dark square graphic throwing some shade over that colorful flat lay photo, topped off with our screaming cool Ostrich Sans Inline font. (Yes, the font has “ostrich” in its name. We know.) You’d have to be a Buddhist monk who’s forsaken all earthly pleasures not to be compelled to click on this post.

Who says you have to put a frame AROUND a picture? Why not put it IN the picture? The simple white border in this template not only breaks up the image in an interesting way, it highlights the words and makes the whole design feel complete. You’ll want to pick a great image to use for this template, and maybe even try out some of our fabulous effects before dropping it in.

Pinterest pins

Pinterest Templates: You want understated? We’ve got understated! This kind of template captures the Instagram aesthetic to a T. Modern, uncluttered, refined. We’re lovin’ that flat lay photography, the grayish blue background, and the elegant font. Use this template and you’ll be instantly inducted into the Design Hall of Fame.

The vast majority of Pinterest users go there for inspiration. And what better way to depict the things that inspire you than with a vision board? Fill these magical little squares and rectangles with dreamy images, wise quotes, or just color and textures that make you happy. Keep in mind, our collage-based templates like this can be used for all sorts of things, from promoting products to laying out a DIY home-improvement project.

Facebook ads

Facebook Ads: It’s amazing what a diagonal line can do to create energy and interest—like showing off an action shot and adding text in an imaginative way. And don’t forget all of our Facebook ad templates obey Facebook’s 20 percent-text rule, so you can use one and be sure you’re under that maximum.

If this template doesn’t make you want to run to the nearest farmer’s market and grab a big, red, juicy tomato, we don’t know what will. The use of white space puts the focus on the object being promoted, and the pairing of dissimilar yet harmonious fonts is ingenious.

Templates like this are perfect for grabbing people’s attention, especially in the crowded world of Facebook advertising. The bright, bold colors of the photograph are echoed in the pink color block to the side, and the use of vertical text is a great way to mix things up. When you see an ad like this, it’s hard not to smile (and click!).

PicMonkey ranks among the best as a design tool. We figure your appetite has been sufficiently whetted, so head on over to our treasure trove of templates and see what other gems we’ve got for you!