Crop an Image to All the Social Media Sizes

Have you nailed the best design evarrr but it won’t fit where you need it (your billion social channels)? Fear not. In PicMonkey, you can crop your canvas to fit proper social media sizes at any point in your workflow.

We offer preset crop sizes for Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube, and other popular digital mediums, so you can call up a trusty old project to reheat, all fresh-and-toasty-like, for a new channel. That means when you’re in the zone on a timely promo campaign you can resize for all your channels in minutes.

Quick steps for social media sizes 1 . With your image in the editor, click the Edits tab, then choose Crop. 2. Click the drop-down menu to view size options. 3. Select your desired size, adjust the window, and click Apply. 4. Adjust placement of text and graphics as needed.

Now if you’re feeling croppy, continue underneath the sizes table for more detailed steps!

What are the current social media sizes?

So what channels you workin’ with? Keeping up with all those channels and their respective rules can be a pebble in the shoes of designers, social media managers, and digital marketing specialists. To help shake it out of there, we’ve compiled the standard size limits (in pixels) you’ll be dealing with most often.

Social Media Image Sizes 2020

Facebook image sizes

Social media image type Dimensions in pixels Facebook Ad 1200 x 628 (desktop) Facebook Ad Carousel 1080 x 1080 Facebook Event Cover 1200 x 628 Facebook Group Cover 1640 x 856 Facebook Page Cover 1640 x 624 Facebook Personal Cover 1702 x 630 Facebook Post 1200 x 1200 Facebook Profile Image 360 x 360 Facebook Story 1080 x 1920

Instagram image sizes

Social media image type Dimensions in pixels Instagram Post 1080 x 1080 (1:1 ratio) Instagram Profile Photo 360 x 360 Instagram Landscape Photo 1080 X 608 (1.91:1 ratio) Instagram Portrait 1080 x 1350 (4:5 ratio) Instagram Story 1080 x 1920 (9:16 ratio) IGTV Cover Photo 420 x 654 (1:1.55 ratio)

Twitter image sizes

Social media image type Dimensions in pixels Twitter Header Photo 1500 x 500 Twitter Profile pic 400 x 400 Twitter Lead Generation Card 800 x 320 Twitter Post 1024 x 512

LinkedIn image sizes

Social media image type Dimensions in pixels LinkedIn Company Cover 1536 x 768 LinkedIn Profile 400 x 400 LinkedIn Personal Background 1584 x 396 LinkedIn Post 1400 x 800 LinkedIn Sponsored Ad 1200 x 627

Pinterest pin sizes

Social media image type Dimensions in pixels Pinterest Square Pin 1000 x 1000 Pinterest Standard Pin 1000 x 1500 (2:3 ratio) Pinterest Promoted Pin 1000 x 1500

YouTube image sizes

Social media image type Dimensions in pixels YouTube Banner / Cover 2560 x 1440 YouTube Thumbnail 1280 x 720 YouTube Channel icon 800 x 800 YouTube Display Ad 300 x 250 YouTube Display Ad Long 300 x 60 YouTube Overlay Ad 480 x 70

Snapchat image sizes

Social media image type Dimensions in pixels Snapchat Filter 1080 x 2340 (PNG < 300 KB) Snapchat Story Ad 360 x 600 Snapchat Ad 1080 x 1920

Etsy image sizes

Social media image type Dimensions in pixels Etsy Shop Big Banner 1200 x 300 Etsy Shop Mini Banner 1200 x 160 Etsy Profile Photo 500 x 500 Etsy Order Receipt Banner 760 x 100 Etsy Shop Icon 500 x 500 Etsy Item Listing Photo min 2000 on short edge

Additional banner sizes (collage banner, carousel banner) are available to Etsy Plus users. Please see here for more details.

Twitch image sizes

Social media image type Dimensions in pixels Twitch Highlights 1920 x 1080

Social media sizes last updated: March 5, 2020

How to crop to the right social media size

1. Open your image in PicMonkey

Head to PicMonkey.com, click the Create New button, and navigate to where your image is stored. If you’re grabbing your image from Hub, click Edit a copy so you can preserve the original image for future use.

2. Choose a social post size

Click the Edits tab on the left, then choose Crop from the menu. In the drop-down list that appears, choose the social media size you want. If you have a size PicMonkey isn’t showing, just type the dimensions into the size boxes.

3. Adjust your crop

Drag the crop box to the optimal placement in your image, then click Apply.

Now comes the artistry that no instant re-sizing algorithm can do smartly: adjust the objects in your design to the new crop. Nudge that graphic a little here, resize your text a little there, and your design is ready for social stardom.

If your image has a color background, and your new crop size is wider or taller than the dimensions you started out with, select the color background layer in the Layer palette and drag the side handles (in the design) to extend it to the new crop size.

Remember that your image has been auto-saving constantly while you work, so call off the search party for a “save” button — it’s all squared away in your Hub.

4. Repeat for more social channels

If you need to size an image you’ve just finished editing for more than one social channel, easy peasy. You don’t need to close out of the image that’s loaded; ya just open a new one right over it. (It’s not technically over it, but it’ll feel like it.)

Click the Create New button in the top toolbar and open a copy of your original design to start cropping away in your next social size.

Resize pictures on our mobile app

In the PicMonkey mobile app, load your image and tap Edit in the bottom toolbar. Tap Crop, then flick the size wheel under your photo left and right to get perfectly sized starting points for your Facebook covers, YouTube thumbnails, and much more.

If you’re just starting an image, tap Size after you’ve opened a blank canvas. Flick the horizontal size wheel left and right to see all your social size options.