Crop an Image to All the Social Media Sizes

Have you nailed the best design evarrr but it won’t fit where you need it (your billion social channels)? Fear not. In PicMonkey, you can crop your canvas to fit proper social media sizes at any point in your workflow.
We offer preset crop sizes for Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube, and other popular digital mediums, so you can call up a trusty old project to reheat, all fresh-and-toasty-like, for a new channel. That means when you’re in the zone on a timely promo campaign you can resize for all your channels in minutes.
Quick steps for social media sizes
1. With your image in the editor, click the Edits tab, then choose Crop.
2. Click the drop-down menu to view size options.
3. Select your desired size, adjust the window, and click Apply.
4. Adjust placement of text and graphics as needed.
Now if you’re feeling croppy, continue underneath the sizes table for more detailed steps!
What are the current social media sizes?
So what channels you workin’ with? Keeping up with all those channels and their respective rules can be a pebble in the shoes of designers, social media managers, and digital marketing specialists. To help shake it out of there, we’ve compiled the standard size limits (in pixels) you’ll be dealing with most often.
Social Media Image Sizes 2020
Facebook image sizes
|Social media image type
|Dimensions in pixels
|Facebook Ad
|1200 x 628 (desktop)
|Facebook Ad Carousel
|1080 x 1080
|Facebook Event Cover
|1200 x 628
|Facebook Group Cover
|1640 x 856
|Facebook Page Cover
|1640 x 624
|Facebook Personal Cover
|1702 x 630
|Facebook Post
|1200 x 1200
|Facebook Profile Image
|360 x 360
|Facebook Story
|1080 x 1920
Instagram image sizes
|Social media image type
|Dimensions in pixels
|Instagram Post
|1080 x 1080 (1:1 ratio)
|Instagram Profile Photo
|360 x 360
|Instagram Landscape Photo
|1080 X 608 (1.91:1 ratio)
|Instagram Portrait
|1080 x 1350 (4:5 ratio)
|Instagram Story
|1080 x 1920 (9:16 ratio)
|IGTV Cover Photo
|420 x 654 (1:1.55 ratio)
Twitter image sizes
|Social media image type
|Dimensions in pixels
|Twitter Header Photo
|1500 x 500
|Twitter Profile pic
|400 x 400
|Twitter Lead Generation Card
|800 x 320
|Twitter Post
|1024 x 512
LinkedIn image sizes
|Social media image type
|Dimensions in pixels
|LinkedIn Company Cover
|1536 x 768
|LinkedIn Profile
|400 x 400
|LinkedIn Personal Background
|1584 x 396
|LinkedIn Post
|1400 x 800
|LinkedIn Sponsored Ad
|1200 x 627
Pinterest pin sizes
|Social media image type
|Dimensions in pixels
|Pinterest Square Pin
|1000 x 1000
|Pinterest Standard Pin
|1000 x 1500 (2:3 ratio)
|Pinterest Promoted Pin
|1000 x 1500
YouTube image sizes
|Social media image type
|Dimensions in pixels
|YouTube Banner / Cover
|2560 x 1440
|YouTube Thumbnail
|1280 x 720
|YouTube Channel icon
|800 x 800
|YouTube Display Ad
|300 x 250
|YouTube Display Ad Long
|300 x 60
|YouTube Overlay Ad
|480 x 70
Snapchat image sizes
|Social media image type
|Dimensions in pixels
|Snapchat Filter
|1080 x 2340 (PNG < 300 KB)
|Snapchat Story Ad
|360 x 600
|Snapchat Ad
|1080 x 1920
Etsy image sizes
|Social media image type
|Dimensions in pixels
|Etsy Shop Big Banner
|1200 x 300
|Etsy Shop Mini Banner
|1200 x 160
|Etsy Profile Photo
|500 x 500
|Etsy Order Receipt Banner
|760 x 100
|Etsy Shop Icon
|500 x 500
|Etsy Item Listing Photo
|min 2000 on short edge
Additional banner sizes (collage banner, carousel banner) are available to Etsy Plus users. Please see here for more details.
Twitch image sizes
|Social media image type
|Dimensions in pixels
|Twitch Highlights
|1920 x 1080
Social media sizes last updated: March 5, 2020
How to crop to the right social media size
1. Open your image in PicMonkey
Head to PicMonkey.com, click the Create New button, and navigate to where your image is stored. If you’re grabbing your image from Hub, click Edit a copy so you can preserve the original image for future use.
2. Choose a social post size
Click the Edits tab on the left, then choose Crop from the menu. In the drop-down list that appears, choose the social media size you want. If you have a size PicMonkey isn’t showing, just type the dimensions into the size boxes.
3. Adjust your crop
Drag the crop box to the optimal placement in your image, then click Apply.
Now comes the artistry that no instant re-sizing algorithm can do smartly: adjust the objects in your design to the new crop. Nudge that graphic a little here, resize your text a little there, and your design is ready for social stardom.
If your image has a color background, and your new crop size is wider or taller than the dimensions you started out with, select the color background layer in the Layer palette and drag the side handles (in the design) to extend it to the new crop size.
Remember that your image has been auto-saving constantly while you work, so call off the search party for a “save” button — it’s all squared away in your Hub.
4. Repeat for more social channels
If you need to size an image you’ve just finished editing for more than one social channel, easy peasy. You don’t need to close out of the image that’s loaded; ya just open a new one right over it. (It’s not technically over it, but it’ll feel like it.)
Click the Create New button in the top toolbar and open a copy of your original design to start cropping away in your next social size.
Resize pictures on our mobile app
In the PicMonkey mobile app, load your image and tap Edit in the bottom toolbar. Tap Crop, then flick the size wheel under your photo left and right to get perfectly sized starting points for your Facebook covers, YouTube thumbnails, and much more.
If you’re just starting an image, tap Size after you’ve opened a blank canvas. Flick the horizontal size wheel left and right to see all your social size options.