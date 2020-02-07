Posts tagged with ‘Basic Photo Editing’

Learn How to Turn Photos Into Illustrations

Learn how to turn photos into illustrations with a few simple effects.
by

Hack the Monkey with These Right Click Tricks

Did you know you can edit image elements in PicMonkey with just a right click? Master text and overl...
by

Help! Why Are My Photos So Dark?

Are dark photos getting you down? This article unravels why underexposure can happen and what you ca...
by

How to Use Paint-On Adjustments

Wanna apply Brightness to the sea, but Contrast to the sky? Get ultimate photo control when you use ...
by

Meet Lush, Your New Favorite Photo Effect

Our newest addition to the PicMonkey mobile app is one one-click pic fixer. Learn all about it here,...
by

How to Edit Your Instagram Photos

Stand out on Instagram with these quick tips on how to edit your photos!
by

Learn How to Make a Color Pop Photo with PicMonkey Mobile

What’s black and white and red all over? A color pop photo made in the PicMonkey app! Watch this nif...
by

Hub and Mobile are Better Together

This tutorial walks through two of PicMonkey's latest features – Hub and mobile – showing you how to...
by

Make Your Summer Pictures Memorable

How to make summer last forever without a time machine or a freeze-ray? Summer picture projects! All...
by

The Fantastic 5: Picture-Perfecting Adjustments You Can Make On Your Phone

Learn all about the powerful image-improving tools in the PicMonkey mobile app, and make better pict...
by

How to Enhance Your Pics with Unsharp Mask

Add extra polish to your pictures with our unsharp mask and sharpening features.
by

2 Simple Photo Composition Tips for Primo Portraits

Learn to shoot great portraits by keeping photo composition in mind, and edit them after the fact wi...
by

4 Common Photo Flubs You Can Fix with a Filter

Fretting over that slightly-off photo? See how these filters can solve four frequently occurring pic...
by

Rotate Your Images the Beyond-Easy Way

Do inverted selfies and slightly off-kilter cityscape shots have you ready to pull your hair out? Le...
by