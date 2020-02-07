How to Fix an Underexposed Photo

An underexposed photo often looks a bit off. Maybe your camera was confused by tricky lighting, or you forgot to change the manual settings. Fortunately, you can quickly fix an underexposed picture in PicMonkey. Let’s take a look at how to fix an underexposed photo that is too dark.

Use Auto Adjust Exposure for a quick brightening

  • Open your photo in PicMonkey.

  • Go to the Edits tab on the left toolbar and select Exposure.

  • Click Auto Adjust Exposure for a one-click lightening up.

You can further tweak the Brightness, Highlights, Shadows and Contrast sliders until your image looks right. The Highlights and Shadows sliders make it easy to fix an image it appearing washed out.

That’s it! The next time you have a photo that is just a little bit underexposed, try using Auto Adjust to improve it on the quick.  

This article was written by PicMonkey Staff, a multicellular organism of hive-minded sub-parts who just wanna get you the ideas and information you crave, so you can make powerful images that level up your business.

Categories: Photo Editing, Tips
Tags: Photo Editing

