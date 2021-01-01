Please review our updated Terms of Use and Privacy & Cookies Policy before continuing to use our website.

Use Reshape Photo Tools for a Natural Touch Up

Nothing is perfect, but PicMonkey’s reshape photo tools can help you account for camera or lighting faux pas. Remove any minor blemishes, whiten teeth, smooth skin, add a little sparkle to the eyes, or glamorize with makeup. 

Touch up is all about subtle edits for an authentic look—now that’s the right kind of perfection.

Start a free trial Try reshape tools

How to use PicMonkey’s reshape photo tools

1
Sign up

Open your image in PicMonkey’s editor. Upload a pic from your desktop or import directly from Instagram.

2
Apply desired effects

Click Touch Up and then select your focus (Skin, Mouth, Eyes, or The Rest). Remember that photo reshaping is about subtle edits, so this is not a place to use all of the effects.

3
Fine-tune your look

Each touch-up effect comes with its own set of adjustment sliders to allow you to change the intensity of a touch up. Applied too much of the spray tan feature? No prob, just dial it back.

4
Export and share

Chances are you’re touching up an image to share with a client, family member, or friends. Download or share directly to your email or social accounts.

Start a free trial

Use reshape photo tools to accentuate the positive

We know you’re gorgeous already, and that’s why our reshape tools are perfect for achieving authentic touch ups. Try:

 Teeth Whitener: Erase any buildup faster than a Crest White Strip. 

• Skin Smoother: Soften harsh angles or shadows. It’s like a digital moisturizing mask. 

Blemish remover: This pic is gonna last a lot longer than a zit. Banish it!

Reshape a photo

Reshape your look with Color Changer tools

With PicMonkey’s Color Changer tool you can go from blonde to orange to purple hair in a couple clicks. Or, wanna see how your t-shirt looks in different colors? That’s right, Color Changer gives you a rainbow of options.

You can find the tool under Effects or Edits. Easy-to-use sliders let you have total control over hues and your overall color potency.

Try Color Changer
Start a free trial

Touch up photos on the mobile app

Ever take a photo that (after a few tweaks) you wanna immediately drop on social media? Just download PicMonkey’s mobile app for free touch-up tools and a primo set for $1.99 (or totally gratis if you’re a Pro subscriber).

Read on for hot touch-up tips & tricks:

5 tips for a natural-looking photo touch up

Photo touch ups are all about maintaining a natural and authentic look. Learn more on how to do this with these 5 tips.

Get touch-up tips
Get the most out of the PicMonkey touch-up app

Using PicMonkey’s mobile touch-up tools? Fantastic. Learn how to use them effectively with this how-to guide.

See mobile touch up
How to use touch up

Check out this detailed tutorial on what to think about when touching up your photos, and how to use PicMonkey’s professional tools to do so.

Read touch-up tutorial
Reach new heights in photo editing with a PicMonkey subscription
Start a free trial

Explore all the best of what PicMonkey has to offer:

Instagram design
Facebook design
YouTube design
Branding
Tutorials & tips
Graphic design
Photo editing
Collage
Design templates
Graphics
Colors
Support