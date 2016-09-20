Everyone loves Instagram. In the social media world, it’s one of the biggest and baddest platforms. So making sure your photos stand out is super important. Whether you’re posting selfies, sharing your delicious lunch with the world, or promoting a product … edit your pics! Here are some #winning tips on how to edit your photos for Instagram:

Pick a photo & crop

Instagram’s simplicity is one of the best things about it. You get to show your friends a glimpse of your life through little squares. If you wanna keep the square look, crop your photos beforehand. PicMonkey makes cropping as simple as can be with its drop-down list of fixed proportions. Just select Square from the list of options. Easy! Learn more about cropping in our article about edits that are essential for almost every photo.

Use a unique filter to stand out

Over the years, Instagram has added tons of filters (and they are great). But be different, different is good. Trying PicMonkey’s Effects on your photos is like trying on all of your favorite outfits and not being able to decide. The good news is that you don’t have to decide on one! In PicMonkey, you can layer effect over effect. And if you love an original combo that much, you can even save it as a custom effect.

Perfect-ify your photo with Clone

Clone works like magic. You can remove unwantedness from your images, move things around, and create wonders. The Clone tool will save your day. In this video, Clone turned a crowded beach into a private paradise. And that’s just one example! The possibilities are endless. Give it a try and you’ll be amazed with what you can achieve. Not every photo needs it, but if you need to perfect your Instagram post, it’s a great tool to use.

Upload your photo to Instagram with Hub

Hub is one of PicMonkey’s newest (and coolest) features. Not only can you save your masterpiece and pick up where you left off late, but when you save to Hub and open PicMonkey on your mobile device, it’s there! And vice versa. No more emailing a photo to yourself, or trying to find crazy ways to get pictures from your desktop to your phone. It makes posting your PicMonkey-fied photos to Instagram oh-so easy.

And hey! Learn more about how to get your brand goin’ on Instagram with this our quick blog article.