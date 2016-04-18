How to Get Your Brand Goin’ on Instagram

Instagram: it started with vintagey filters that caught the eyes of hipsters everywhere, inspired a new wave of amateur food photography, and made creative hashtagging a near art form.

Less than a decade later, the Instagram community has grown to more than 600 million users with 1 million monthly active advertisers, and droves of millennial parents started naming their offspring after their favorite Instagram filters.

In short, people love Instagram. So if your brand doesn’t have a presence there yet, it’s time to get one going. Use these tips and tricks, and get ready to tap into a whole new image-adoring audience.

Photo to-dos

On Instagram, your photos are your voice. This means they better darn well fit with your overall brand voice and aesthetic. Otherwise, your Instagram account will look like a jumbled mess of things from different brands and not accurately portray what you’re about. Here are a few things to think about when posting images to Instagram:

Edits: Since photos are essentially the entire basis of Instagram, you’ll only want to post the best. There are a few simple edits that can spruce up all of your photos, check ’em out here.

Filters: Selecting a “signature filter” can give your images a cohesive, on-brand feel. Sure, Instagram offers more than a few, but using other filters can make your images stand out in a sea of Clarendon and Valencia.

Watermarks: A watermark is essentially a logo you layer onto all of your images, and lets others know where the images came from. There are pros and cons (and more than a few opinions) on whether and how watermarks should be used, but ultimately it’s up to you.

Captions: Captions on Instagram allow you to tell the story behind your photos, and get people to your site. For example, PicMonkey’s blog post about becoming a pro photographer was Instagramized by posting photos from each photographer interviewed, along with a quote and info (“Link in bio”) on where to find the full post.

Cross promote

If Instagram ain’t your first social media rodeo, you likely have brand fans somewhere else (Facebook, Twitter, etc). These fans are probably already on Instagram, so by the rules of transitive social property, people who like your brand and are already on Instagram should want to follow your brand on Instagram. Now you just have to let them know you’re on Instagram. Here are some ideas:

Put a clickable Instagram icon on your website

Put that same icon in your email blasts/newsletters to subscribers

Design a “We’re now on Instagram” announcement to post on your other social media channels

Ensure that the link in your Instagram profile goes to a cyber place that’s updated regularly

If you’re already using a special hashtag for your brand, be sure to use it on Instagram and put it in your profile. Speaking of hashtags …

Hashtag the smart way

Once upon a time in analog land, there was an icon made of four lines that was referred to as a “crosshatch” or “pound sign.” Then social media-ers started using this icon to streamline conversations about different subjects and introduce bits of humor, and it became the hashtag. The keys to successful hashtagging are pretty straightforward: don’t use too many, and make them relevant to your industry, followers, and brand.

There are a few ways to hunt for popular hashtags. On Instagram, start typing any ideas you have into the caption field and a handy list with suggestions and the number of posts that include each will pop up. There are also mobile apps and websites that help with hashtag research.

You can also prepare lists of hashtags for different kinds of posts in order to save time. Then, when you’re ready to post, pull up the appropriate list and hashtag away.

Follow and interact

Instagram is a social app, which means you’re gonna have to think about other people if you want to use it successfully. Follow people who are influencers in your industry or part of your ideal audience, and don’t be a “ghost follower” (one who follows and never interacts). Make sure to leave thoughtful comments on other people’s pics and respond to comments on your own.

Highlighting and sharing your followers’ images is another great way to toss other people some virtual kudos—just make sure to give credit where credit is due, and don’t simply repost another’s photo as your own.

What and when to post

As is the case with every social media platform, content quality will make or break your brand. Post things that are relevant to your audience, and that establish your area of expertise without being too salesy. Things like behind-the-scenes photos and useful tips help personalize your brand and build trust.

Posting quality content is half the battle, and the other half is timing. There’s no solid rule about how often you should post to Instagram—some industry leaders say once a day, others say four times per week, and still others say every six hours. The idea is to post consistently, but not too often. So, no disappearing for a week and then posting 10 new pics in a day.

To make sure you’re hitting all the right notes, plan ahead, stay organized, and develop a workflow. Gather all of the things you’ll need for a great Instagram post: A beautifully edited image (PicMonkey’s designer-crafted Instagram templates can help you create winning images), relevant and brand-specific hashtags, caption text, any @ mentions, etc., ahead of time, and you’ll have perfect posts all ready to publish when they fit with your editorial calendar.