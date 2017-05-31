Hack the Monkey with These Right Click Tricks

Taking the scenic route through life can be great and all, but if you’re looking to get things done fast (and with half the effort) then we have just what you need. Read on to learn all the secrets of right clicking PicMonkey masters.

When you right click on graphic design elements in the PicMonkey Editor, like text and graphics, a menu appears. Here are some cool things you can do with it:

Reorder design elements

The Layers palette helps you control where text, graphics, and other image elements appear in your design. If you’re working with multiple design elements on a canvas, you can quickly re-order them without opening the Layers palette. Right click on a design element, then send it aaallllllll the way to the back by clicking Send to back, aaallllllllll the way to the front by clicking Bring to front, or up or down a layer by clicking Send backward or Bring forward.

Tidy up with Straighten

Are you drunk off the dizzying power of the rotating top handle? Get graphics and text back to where they started from by right clicking and selecting Straighten. Things’ll be snapping to with Mary Poppins- level panache.

Snap back to size

Who doesn’t enjoy a good stretch? If you tried out a different aspect ratio on our text or graphics (by holding down the Shift key while pulling the corner handles) and decided you want it back to how it was before, just right click and select Original aspect ratio.

Make a perfect replica

Duplicate is a pretty neat trick for both text and graphics. If you make changes to either, duplicate will copy them exactly as you’ve changed them. The is also a great way to make multiple text boxes without having to go back and individually resize each one.

Go presto erase-o …

Instantly cut elements out of your grand design by right clicking and selecting Delete. It’s like it was never even there.

… or presto replace-o!

This comes in especially handy if you’re editing one of our photo design templates and want to replace one of our pictures with one of yours. (You can also do this with any of your own graphics, too!) Just right click the image and select a Replace from… option. You can replace it with an image from your computer, PicMonkey Hub, or any other account you have connected to PicMonkey.

Happy clicking!