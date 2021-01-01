Free Trial

Unblur images in seconds

Our powerful photo editing tools help you unblur images with ease. Turn almost-perfect into picture-perfect with just a few clicks — no photo editing skills required. Try for free today!

Start a free trialUnblur an image

How to unblur images in PicMonkey

Upload your photo

Click Create new on the top menu and upload your photo. We accept JPG, PNG, and HEIC files (MAC only) with a maximum file size of 6400 x 6400 pixels.

Unblur your image

Fast correct your image with Auto adjust on the Edits menu. If you'd prefer more control, click Sharpen to manually add definition to all or part(s) of your photo.

Fine-tune your look

Modify other aspects of your photo like exposure or coloring. Use the tools’ sliders to fine-tune brightness, shadows, contrast, color saturation, and more.

Download or share

Download as a JPG or PNG, or share to social media directly from PicMonkey. Your design autosaves in Hub (our cloud storage) for quick access if you ever need it.

Start a free trial

Photo editing tools for novices and professionals alike

De-blurring an image is just the start. Dive into the nitty-gritty of photo editing with advanced tools like Clone, Levels, and Curves. Quickly size and resize photos (our Smart Resize tool makes this a breeze). Even remove image backgrounds with one click! Yeah — there’s a bit of editing magic for everyone in PicMonkey’s toolbag.

See all the photo editing tools

Stop the scroll with eye-catching photo effects

Zhuzh up your photos with our serious arsenal of on-trend effects. Go back in time, add a pinch of artistic flair, or pump your image full of extra visual intrigue. Easy-to-use effect sliders make adjusting your look as simple as “That’s how I want it.”

Explore trendy effects

Unblur images on the go

No desktop, no problem. The PicMonkey mobile app makes editing on the move a total cinch. Download it for free and enjoy the same glorious desktop experience in the palm of your hand.

Download PicMonkey mobile

More photo editing tools for your projects

7 Photo Blur Effects to Edit Photos into Works of Art

Blurred photos? Yes! Check out these cool tricks to blur your pics on purpose.

Instant Photo Background Eraser

Remove a photo background with one click using PicMonkey’s instant Background eraser.

How to Resize an Image Like a Pro

Learn how to resize an image or video by cropping, resizing, or using our Smart Resize tool.

Turn your photos into visual gold with a PicMonkey subscription
Start a free trial

Explore unique photo editing features available in PicMonkey:

Photo to Art
Blur Image
Photo to Cartoon
Photo Stitch Collage
Vintage Effects
Reshape Photos
Color Splash
Film Grain
Mirror Image
Background Blur
Replace Colors
Background Erase