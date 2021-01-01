Please review our updated Terms of Use and Privacy & Cookies Policy before continuing to use our website.

Photo Stitch Your Images into Powerful Collages

Let a collage tell your full story. When you use PicMonkey’s collage tools, you’re able to easily photo stitch multiple images into one dazzling collage. Start collaging for free today! (Note: this tool is not for auto-stitching panoramas.) 

How to use the collage maker

1
Open collage maker

Open the Collage maker from the left menu and find a collage template or layout to start your project. Remember you can always add or delete cells later if you want.

2
Add images

Populate the collage by adding your own photos and videos, or choose from our stock photo and video library. Drag and drop the photos or videos into the cells.

3
Resize collage cells

Drag cells and borders to instantly change the layout and look of your collage. Add a new cell by dragging and dropping an image in between cells. Delete cells you don't need. Try rounding the corners of the cells for an all-around fun look.

4
Finish with text, graphics, effects

Finish off your collage creation by adding text, graphics, effects, and textures. All the layers and cells will remain editable so you can access and edit your collage as much as you like. Rest assured you work is autosaved in our cloud storage.

Tons of layouts and flexible cell resizing

  • Choose from 100s of different collage layouts. Mix up your grid layout with personal pics or stock photos, videos, and colors — you got options!

  • Click and drag cells to easily change their layout, and don't worry about your pics and videos—they’ll auto-resize to fit, offering you total flexibility while designing.

Photo editing and design tools at your fingertips

• If variety’s the spice of life, then unlimited customization is the spice of design. Add some extra flare and character to those dazzling photos with our image editing tools!

• Embrace creativity with an array of eye-catching photo effects, add unique graphics, and create appealing text cells with our unparalleled text tools.

