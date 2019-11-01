Browse more holiday photo card templates

With PicMonkey’s Christmas photo card maker, you can turn an ordinary photo into a dazzling Christmas photo card in any style you choose. But with so many options, where to begin? Where???

Don’t worry, folks, we won’t leave you out in the cold. Take a sleigh ride through some of PicMonkey’s favorite card-making options and see which one might be right for you. Here’s what we’ll cover in this article:

Using holiday card templates: the Easy-Bake oven of card-making

Making photo Christmas cards with holiday graphics and sparkly textures

Creating collage Christmas cards, complete with festive backgrounds

Christmas photo card maker: Templates for easy-peasy cards

When it comes to ease, there’s nothing peasier than cracking open one of PicMonkey’s holiday templates. Our templates are pre-sized, designer-made, and totally editable, so you can create a customized seasonal message in no time flat.

Explore the Holiday tag in templates to get started on your Christmas card. We’ve got sentiments ranging from secular to full-on Christmasy, plus designs for Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and Festivus (Yes. Festivus.).

After you find a template that screams “Season’s greetings!” right in your ear, start making the design tweaks you want. Replace our stock photos with pics of your family or cat, or even other stock photos. It’s your card, we’re just making suggestions. Then get working on the text.

Choose a font, write (or borrow) a heartfelt sentiment or two, and this holiday chore headache tradition is all wrapped up.

You can resize, mask, change colors, and add effects to anything in your card, too. Think of the templates as a starting point for your creativity. Open one up and see where it takes you.

Use graphics to customize your holiday photo cards

Add just a dash more festivity to your photo card when you use graphics in your design. We have stockings full of graphics for the holidays, like these snowflakes above, and we also have Nordic Winter, ornaments aplenty, presents all tied up with a bow, general winter themed stickers, and, of course, everything Christmas. PicMonkey graphics are vector graphics, which is a techie term that means they look glorious at any size, big or small. And they’re a super-simple way to put your own creative stamp on a project.

Get sparkly with textures

Dreaming of a shiny, festive holiday? Nothing says Christmas spirit like an extra helping of glitter, amirite? In PicMonkey, you can apply textures to your text, graphics, or images. In the above card, we selected the text group we wanted to sparkle like a diamond, selected Textures from the left navigation menu, and chose a red glitter texture.

Make a Collage

Here’s a year-end conundrum: what to do when you can’t decide which pic to use on your holiday cards? The solution, obviously, is to combine them all! And for that, you’ll need Collage.

The easiest way to make a collage is to open Templates and search for “collage.” This will pull up many gridded collage templates for you to fill with holiday images. And you’re not limited to just the number of images that fit neatly into the squares in the grid — you can add text or graphics over your images, too.

And speaking of limits, there ain’t none. Practically, anyway. If you want to make a collage without a grid and just put stuff wherever, you can totally do that. Start with a blank canvas, turn off the alignment hints, and make a freeform collage with your images. Need a few ideas to get the wheels turning? Take a look at our Collage article.

That’s a wrap

Now you’re done! Whew, that was easy. To deliver your Christmas cards to loved ones, it’s easy to print your design at your favorite print shop (or at one of ours). You can also save a stamp and some dough by sending it through email or posting it to social.