With Comic Heroes as your faithful sidekick, outwit your nemesis Dr. Boring photos and save the day for vivid visuals.

Comic Print

The Comic Print photo effect dots your images in classic comic strip style. Paint it on where you want it, and adjust at will to take pics from low-key to full-on pop art.

Sound Effects

There’s nothing like the super-powered punch of comic book sound effects. Add our auditory graphics to any image in need of a little KA-POW.