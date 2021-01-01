Photo Montage Maker
Create an intriguing or funny photo montage with our free-form photo montage tools. Superimpose photos, add drawings, be creative and get wild — you can go as far as your imagination takes you with PicMonkey.
How to make a photo montage in PicMonkey
Start with a photo
Click Create new and choose a stock photo from our massive Unsplash and iStock Photo by Getty libraries — or upload your own.
Add graphics or other photos
Click Graphics and add one from our ever-expanding collection. Or click Add an image and upload another photo or your own graphic.
Add doodles
If you like, click Draw and start doodling up a storm. Add fun flourishes, words, squiggles — whatever floats your boat.
Download and publish
Click download and choose JPG or PNG. Choose MP4 video if you've got motion (in a video or animation).
Stock images galore
PicMonkey's partnered with Unsplash and iStock by Getty to bring you millions of high-quality photos to get you beyond the saw-that-somewhere problem and provide an excellent launchpad for your own creativity.
The best part: the pics are part of your subscription! So you'll never see an upcharge for an individual photo once you've subscribed.
Frequently asked questions
How do you create a photo montage? Gather your images — they can be photos and graphics or just all photos. Combine them in PicMonkey, the online photo editing app. Add decorative flourishes. Then download and share.
How do you put a photo montage on Facebook? If you've edited your photo montage in PicMonkey, click the Share button in the upper right corner. Click Connect to Facebook, fill in the caption field, and click Share.
How do you create a photo montage video? Start with a video or add a video by clicking the "Videos" tab in the Photos & Video section. Add more videos or photos if you like. Choose "MP4 video" as the file type when downloading it.