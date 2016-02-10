It’s just about Valentine’s Day, known in ancient times as Lupercalia, the day on which we celebrate St. Patrick driving all the werewolves out of Rome.

That fact we just said is a thousand percent true, and we did not make it up.

Anyway, we love classic Valentine’s goodness: the cutout hearts, the softly glowing Bokeh, the entire box of chocolates we bought ourselves because we’re worth it. But when it comes to Valentine’s Day cards, not everybody wants to come over all hearts and flowers (even though hearts and flowers are pretty adorable, our feelings on this point are pretty clear).

So this year, we thought we’d offer something different. We enlisted the help of artiste Jordan Kay in dreaming up V-Day illustrations that would express something a little … goofier. Gooier, hipsterrific-er, brushstrokier. Then we combined them with handcrafted Valentine’s sentiments to bring you a Valentine’s Day card kit that’s completely original and a little bit weird.

Here are your ingredients:

Jordan’s illustrations

Frames, text, effects, and graphics from the Sweethearts theme

Our original sentiments

Now let’s get carding!

Illustrations

Not only did Jordan create amazing images to celebrate lurv in singular style, she’s made them free to use, remix, and transform for personal projects. (For you business types out there, be sure to credit her for any commercial use of her images with attribution and a link to her website.)

To add Jordan’s images to your own Valentine, right-click on the pictures and save them, head to the Editor, and select “Your Own” in the Graphics tab.

These guys look just scrumptious on a Valentine’s Day card:

Right??

While any of these images can serve as the centerpiece of a graphic Valentine, their transparency also makes them great sidekicks to Valentine’s pics and photo collages. Just drop ‘em on top of your image as graphics.

Sentiments

We loved Jordan’s illustrations so much, we had to get in on the kooky fun. PicMonkey has penned some sentiments that we feel truly express the odder end of the affection spectrum, and we’re releasing them into your care for all your Valentinesy needs:

I totally love you and stuff.

If you were the sun, I’d be a boat. If you were an egg, I’d be a ghost. If you were a grape, I’d be one too. Analogies are hard. Basically: I love you.

We are writing to notify you that you are just too awesome, and we can’t deal. Accordingly, you are hereby directed to CEASE AND DESIST with regards to your coolness. (Happy Valentine’s Day.)

We can’t wait to see what Valentine’s goodies you create with these pieces, whether you use our sentiments and Jordan’s art, Jordan’s art with Sweethearts, Sweethearts and sentiments, or a Valentine’s combo we haven’t even considered yet. Now, get thee to the Design tool! And happy werewolf day.