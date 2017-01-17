Projects

Make A Personalized Baby Gift with Newborn Stats

Forget blankets and booties! This tutorial will show you how to make an adorable personalized baby g...
How to Get Motivated (with a Little Help from PicMonkey)

These project ideas will give you plenty of get-up-and-go vibes! Take a look and start checking stuf...
How to Preserve Old Photos and Captions Digitally

Immortalize your memories by turning those precious vintage photos and handwritten notes digital. Ro...
Make an Adult Coloring Book in PicMonkey

Think outside the lines and design your own coloring books in PicMonkey. Which would technically be ...
Make Custom Temporary Tattoos for Your Halloween Costume

Looking for a last-minute Halloween getup, or wanna top off your pirate/rock star/Mike Tyson costume...
How to Design Custom Temporary Sport Tattoos

SCORE with these DIY tattoos for your favorite sports team!
DIY Dorm Decor Ideas: So Easy, So Quick, So Cute

Back to school means it's time to get crafty. From wall art, to notebook and planner covers, to chec...
Creating a Pop Art-Inspired Family Portrait

Delight your family and friends with a pop art family portrait created in the PicMonkey Editor. Even...
Create a High Production DIY Photo Shoot with Kids

Have some family fun (and get some great pics) by creating a DIY photo shoot with props and costumes...
Create a Standout Presentation with Prezi and PicMonkey

Get inspired! Want the coolest presentations on the block? Check out these helpful tips on how to us...
Free Printables for Your Game of Thrones Watch Party

Do you llloooovveee HBO's Game of Thrones? Throw a season 6 finale party for the ages with these fre...
Printable Garage Sale Signs and Tips

Clean out your closets and put some extra cash in your wallet with these printable garage sale signs...
Make a Playful Tablecloth Photo Backdrop

Like magic, inexpensive plastic tablecloths can be transformed into a whimsical photo backdrop for y...
Create Instructional Pinterest Pins and Graphics

Instructions can be downright dull—unless you pretty 'em up. Learn how to put your smarts and style ...
Dive into the Surreal World of Digital Collage

Put. The glue sticks. Down. Collage has gone digital, and there are all kinds of "OMG that's sooo co...
