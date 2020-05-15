Posts tagged with ‘PicMonkey Tools’
Get an Exact Color Using Color Pickers, Hex Codes, and More
Red is red, but is this red really red? Learn how to specify an exact color in your designs.
Using Smart Resize to Output Your Image to Multiple Sizes Supafast
Learn how to use Smart Resize to quickly output to multiple sizes without stretching or squishing.
Beyond Instagram Filters: Get a Unique Look With These 9 Flexible Effects
PicMonkey has the bomb filters for making your pics look epic. Check 'em out!
Pro: The Ultimate PicMonkey Experience
For those of you who are looking for the pro-est PicMonkey experience, Pro is here.
2016 PicMonkey Year in Review
Whether you loved it or hated it, no one can deny that 2016 was a big year. This year in review look...
Use These Makeup Tips to Take Your Touch Up Game to the Next Level
Tons of our Touch Up features are inspired by makeup. Just for you, we've compiled a list of makeup ...
The Layers Palette, Demystified
Of course you can pay me in layers! Adjust, edit, flatten, and delete with ease using our brand new ...
Everything You Need to Know about Blend Modes in PicMonkey
Wondering what "blend modes" are? (Hint: they have nothing to do with the kitchen appliance you use ...
Make a Meme with the PicMonkey Mobile App
Check out this tutorial and learn how easy it is to make a meme with the PicMonkey mobile app. 'Caus...
Hub and Mobile are Better Together
This tutorial walks through two of PicMonkey's latest features – Hub and mobile – showing you how to...
9 Top-Tier PicMonkey Tutorials Made by You
These tutorials created by PicMonkeyers will blow your mind, knock your socks off, and help you disc...
How to Enhance Your Pics with Unsharp Mask
Add extra polish to your pictures with our unsharp mask and sharpening features.
Create a Standout Presentation with Prezi and PicMonkey
Get inspired! Want the coolest presentations on the block? Check out these helpful tips on how to us...
Yours, Truly: Using Your Own Graphics and Fonts in PicMonkey
Customize your creations by using your own fonts, graphics, and other good stuff with our tools. We'...