Background Maker
Make stunning designs with PicMonkey's background maker. You'll be amazed at what you can create — no design skills required.
Easily design backgrounds with our templates
PicMonkey's background maker is easy to use. Our templates and stock photos are super simple to customize and make your own.
How to make a background
Choose a photo that you like from PicMonkey’s stock library or use your own.
Arrange graphics, change colors or add outlines.
You can add text in stylish, fun fonts to your design.
Complete your design and share or export from the editor.
Why PicMonkey for YouTube Banners
Our easy and intuitive tools allow you to start editing photos and creating spectacular YouTube banners immediately, no matter your skill level.
Start with a professionally designed YouTube banner template or take advantage of our high-powered tools to make custom images from scratch.
Get everything you need to create fabulous images for one low price, with no one-off purchases or hidden costs.
Create with graphics
We’ve got thousands of awesome graphics in a multitude of styles, shapes, and sizes that you can use to create designs that will get noticed.
Create with stock photos
We’ve got tons of gorgeous, authentic stock photos taken by some of the best photographers in the world that you can use to create a truly unique image.
Making backgrounds with PicMonkey
Use a stock photo as a beautiful background to your design. Choose from a variety of photos that work to support your creative vision. Think: photos of marble, a brick wall, a forest, sky, water, painted scenes, industrial textures, fur. In PicMonkey you can customize the background you choose by changing the color, erasing parts, or applying effects. Stock photos, you, and PicMonkey make a great background team!