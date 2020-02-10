Design beautifully with aesthetic background stock photos

Use a stock photo as a beautiful background to your design. You can choose from a variety of photos that work wonderfully to support your creative vision. Think: photos of marble, a brick wall, a forest, sky, water, painted scenes, industrial textures, fur. And in PicMonkey you can customize whatever aesthetic background you choose by changing the color, erasing parts, applying effects, or increasing the opacity. Together, Unsplash stock photos and PicMonkey make a great team when it comes to creating professional-looking designs quickly and easily. Make social media posts, digital marketing assets, website banners, display ads, flyers, posters, business cards, and so much more. With stock photos available in the editor, there’s no need to go anywhere else to find the perfect photo to add to your design. Just search, choose, and customize however you like. Best of all, our stock photos are free to subscribers, and require no attribution to the photographer—even for commercial purposes!