How to make a worksheet
Click Create new > Templates, then search “worksheet" to see your options. If you’re chock-full of design-spiration, start with a blank canvas.
Need something with a front and back? Or more than one sheet to cover a topic? You can add up to 30 pages to your design with PicMonkey’s new multi-page feature.
Add appealing imagery to your design. Customize with fun-loving graphics. Alter text or add new text centered around your learning objectives and topic. Choose from over a hundred beautiful fonts, and don’t hesitate to experiment with text effects for a unique look.
Your completed design will auto-save in your PicMonkey hub, and you can download to print. If you’re a PicMonkey Pro subscriber, you’ll have the option of downloading as a PDF. Otherwise, your multi-page planner will save as a .ZIP file.
Make visually appealing worksheets with our templates
PicMonkey’s worksheet maker tools are designer-made and easily customizable. Simply choose a template and begin designing with your learning objectives in mind.
FAQs about making worksheets
What can I use worksheets for?
Depending on what you’re teaching, worksheets are still a quality resource for practicing and reviewing skills. The important thing is to make sure they’re intentional, visually motivating, and academically rigorous.
How do I make worksheets engaging?
Great question. Do the exact opposite of those old grammar book worksheets. For one, align your content with your learning objectives and make on-the-page activities that are academically challenging. Then, give these challenges a bit of extra appeal with vibrant colors, unique text, and interesting imagery.
Should I make a print or digital worksheet?
It depends. Are you teaching in-person or online? The cool thing about a digital worksheet is that you can get really creative with its presentation. For example, create a worksheet composed of GIFs. Or, at the very least, animate graphics for a more engaging learning experience. Just as long as it doesn’t take away from the content itself.
Making worksheets with PicMonkey
Whether you’re a parent who’s still supporting your child in learning from home or a teacher striving to find the answer to more kid-friendly worksheets, our templates — coupled with customizable graphics, fonts, colors, and stock photos — are just what you need. And with a diverse array of worksheets to choose from, you can easily adjust them to be easier or harder depending on your child or student’s needs. Read on for some of our best worksheet ideas for school-aged children...