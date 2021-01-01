Please review our updated Terms of Use and Privacy & Cookies Policy before continuing to use our website.

Printable Monthly Calendar

PicMonkey’s printable monthly calendar templates are your quickfire way to stylish organization. Grab one that matches your vibe and customize with graphics, text, colors, and more. Get started for free with a seven day trial!

How to make a printable monthly calendar

1
Pick a template

Click Create New > Templates and search "Monthly Calendar" to see your options. Choose your fave to start designing, or begin with a blank canvas.

2
Add photos to your design

If your template has photos, you can replace them with your own pics, or choose from millions of professional stock photos in our stock library. Customize your image’s size, shape, color, and more with effects and editing tools.

3
Customize your template

Text? Graphics? Color schemes? How about all three? Customize them all to get the final look you want for your calendar.

4
Download your design

When you’re all finished, download your calendar as a PNG file and print on quality paper! Your design will auto-save in our cloud storage, so you can always return to the editor and make changes.

Use a template to make a beautiful printable monthly calendar

PicMonkey’s printable monthly calendar templates are designer-made and ready for you to customize and claim as your own. Find the look that fits you and your calendar’s purpose, then get to designing.  

Browse more calendar templates

FAQs about making a printable monthly calendar

How do I make a calendar?

Easy-peasy. Just browse PicMonkey’s pre-sized calendar templates. Find one you like and start designing. You can customize however you want using different fonts, colors, and graphics. Add your own images, or choose from our massive stock library.

What should I use a monthly calendar for?

You have tons of options (see: reasons) to use a monthly calendar. Keep it handy for your personal sched, use it to plan a big event that requires lots of superior organization, or design a thoughtful gift for a friend or family member.

Should I use a print or digital calendar?

Maybe both? Either one has its functionality. Sometimes it’s nice to be able to write on a paper calendar, while a digital calendar is accessible pretty much anywhere. You can print your design from PicMonkey and download it as a digital file. It’s the best of both worlds.

Making printable monthly calendars with PicMonkey

Need help keeping up with your appointments? Planning the event of all events next month? Or maybe you’re vying for the title of Best Gift Giver Ever? One of our printable monthly calendar templates is just what you need. These professionally designed calendars put the multi- in multi-purpose and are easily customizable to your liking. See all the ways you can use a monthly calendar…

Read more about using calendar templates
