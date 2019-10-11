6 Ways to Use PicMonkey Calendar Templates

Do you have trouble keeping track of your appointments? Is there a special event you need to plan for? Would you like to be more organized? Or maybe you’re just looking for a great gift idea? If any of these situations apply to you, then check out our calendar templates! These beautifully designed calendars are perfect for a variety of uses and are easy to customize to fit your particular needs.

How to customize a blank calendar template

Go to Templates and search “calendars” in the menu to the left. Choose the template you like by clicking on it. Select the month, year, date, or day you want to change, click inside the text box, and type your text. To add new text, click the Text tab on the left, click the Add text button, and position the text box where you’d like your new text to go. Type your text inside the box. Select any graphic or background to change the color, add effects, add graphics, and more.

Use a calendar template as a background

Wouldn’t it be great if you had a calendar available on your laptop or phone at all times, so you don’t have to open your calendar app to know what the date is? Well, now you can! Just use a calendar template for your phone wallpaper or desktop background image and adjust the size so it fits. And because our templates are customizable, you can create a new one each month quickly and easily.

Print out a customized calendar template

Are you tired of relying on your phone to keep track of your appointments? Would you rather see your schedule IRL and write out your tasks by hand? Then consider printing out one of our calendars to keep on your desk or bulletin board. This is a great solution if you don’t want to keep shelling out the big bucks for calendars and agendas each year. Best of all, if you make a mistake and want to start over, it’s easy (and cheap) to just print out a new one! When printing, we recommend downloading your calendar as a JPEG. And when you’re ready to print, choose the landscape orientation and adjust the scale to fit your page.

Coordinate a conference or workshop

If you’re putting together a business conference, seminar, workshop, or team off-site, you likely have a million tasks to complete and co-workers you need to coordinate with. So having a handy calendar where you can list out your assignments and share with others would be a lifesaver. Then, once you’ve got an agenda for your event solidified, you can use a calendar template to map out your activities by hour and/or day.

Organize a wedding or event

Planning a wedding or event is a complex undertaking involving multiple vendors, responsibilities, guests, and more. If you don’t want to leave anything to chance—and we know you don’t!—then you’ll definitely want to use a calendar template to keep track of it all. Print it out, tack it to your wall, or keep it on your desktop for easy access.

Plan your weekly meals

For those who want to start eating better and healthier, planning out your meals each week is a great way to do it. Leaving meals to chance means you might resort to fast food or other unhealthy options. So take some initiative by mapping out a weekly meal plan that includes a grocery list, recipes, and whatever else you need. Then print it out, tape it to the fridge, and let the accolades from your loved ones roll in!

Create a personalized gift

Calendars make great gifts, especially ones with beautiful photography or graphics. So why not make a custom, personalized calendar for a loved one with a PicMonkey calendar template? You can use photos of their friends or family members, pictures of their favorite travel destinations, or images of their beloved pets. Whatever you choose, they’ll surely appreciate the effort and creativity you put into it.