Newsletter Creator

How to make a newsletter
Open a customizable newsletter template. You can also get started with a blank canvas if you’d prefer total creative freedom.
Swap in your own photos to replace the existing ones in the template. Crop or edit your photos right on the canvas, apply effects, and position them where you want them to be. You can use our stock photos or stock videos, too, to add some color or achieve the right aesthetic for your newsletter.
Type your own words into the text boxes on a template, then adjust size or position, or try a text effect like curve, outline, or drop shadow. Choose from hundreds of beautiful fonts to use in your newsletter and don’t be afraid to use more than one! Check out our huge graphics library to put the finishing decorative touch on your design.
When you’re all done, share directly from PicMonkey via email, or download and save for your next big email blast. You can also keep it traditional and print your newsletter file if you’re planning to mail copies or have it available for customers at your brick-and-mortar location.
FAQs about creating newsletters
Do people still make newsletters?
Yes! Newsletters remain a super strong option for dispensing information about your business, upcoming sales, behind-the-scenes deets, etc. Families can use them for yearly updates. Teachers can use them as a fun way to communicate with parents. These days, we tend to see more digital newsletters than paper, but both are still used.
What should I put in my newsletter?
The good news (and maybe bad news): You have endless possibilities. Above all, keep your newsletter visually engaging. Use brand-specific photos, and write copy that’s concise, informative, effective, and helpful. Include some form of call-to-action, be that related to signing up for something, following your business on social media, or perhaps checking out new product offerings.
Should I print or email my newsletter?
Even though it’s common to email newsletters these days, some small businesses also print theirs so that they can display copies in the front of their store. Plus, direct mail marketing isn’t completely dead, so if you’re okay with the printing costs and want to send paper copies to customers (or use them as a lead magnet), then you can always do so. Email marketing just makes things easier, and chances are you’ll be able to reach more people faster.
