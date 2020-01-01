Postcard Maker
Make stunning designs with PicMonkey's postcard maker. You'll be amazed at what you can create — no design skills required.
Easily design postcards with our templates
PicMonkey's postcard maker is easy to use. Our designer-crafted templates are super simple to customize and make your own.
How to make a postcard
Choose a postcard design that you like from PicMonkey’s templates.
Replace photos with your own or from our stock photo library.
Replace text with your own, and customize color, size, and text effects.
Export or share to all your social channels.
Create with graphics
We’ve got thousands of awesome graphics in a multitude of styles, shapes, and sizes that you can use to create designs that will get noticed.
Create with stock photos
We’ve got tons of gorgeous, authentic stock photos taken by some of the best photographers in the world that you can use to create a truly unique image.
Making postcards with PicMonkey
Posting a card by mail? You’ll want to create something worthy of that pricey stamp. So rather than cobbling together a mediocre missive, how about using one of PicMonkey’s awesome, professionally designed, fully customizable postcard templates? Some are designed for business promos, and some for events like garage sales or sidewalk sales. All of our postcard templates can be modified to fit your specific needs.