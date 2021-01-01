Make Your Own Planner
PicMonkey’s planner templates are the queen bee of DIY organizational craftiness. Pick your fave, then customize with multiple pages, graphics, text, colors, and more. Get started for free today!
How to make your own planner
Click Create new > Templates, then search "planner" to see your options. If you’re chock-full of design-spiration, start with a blank canvas.
Whether you’re making a DIY daily planner, weekly planner, monthly planner (or, ahem, all three?), one thing remains the same: Ya need pages. You can add up to 30 pages to your design with PicMonkey’s new multi-page feature.
Add motivational imagery to your design. Customize with quirky and fun-loving graphics. Alter text or add new text to truly make your planner your own. Choose from over a hundred beautiful fonts, and don’t hesitate to experiment with text effects for a unique look.
Your completed design will auto-save in your PicMonkey hub, and you can download to print. If you’re a PicMonkey Pro subscriber, you’ll have the option of downloading as a PDF. Otherwise, your multi-page planner will save as a .ZIP file.
Easily make your own beautiful planner with our templates
PicMonkey’s DIY planner tools are super simple to navigate and equally fun to customize. Start with one of our templates and customize to match your personality and organizational needs.
FAQs about making your own planner
Why should I use a planner?
Forget variety — organization is the spice of life, and a planner helps you stay tip-top organized. Plan your days, plan your weeks, plan for the month ahead...it’s all fair game with a planner. And our professionally designed templates make planning fun and stress-free.
How should I design my DIY planner?
Give yourself choices. Check out our template library to combine daily, weekly, and monthly schedules. Keep your creativity window open too — planners are the perfect place for workout schedules, meal plans, and goal setting. You can also create a planner strictly for work (looking at you, teachers!).
What can I use a planner for?
All those friends’ birthdays that you forget to check Facebook for, important appointments, project timelines, daily to-dos, grocery lists, social events, work deadlines, lesson plans, short and long-term goals...you won’t run out of options!
Create with graphics
We’ve got thousands of awesome graphics in a multitude of styles, shapes, and sizes that you can use to create designs that will get noticed.
Why use PicMonkey for design and photo editing?
Minimal learning curve
Our easy and intuitive tools allow you to start editing photos and creating spectacular designs immediately, no matter your skill level.
Extensive feature set
Start with a professionally designed template or take advantage of our high-powered tools to make custom images from scratch.
So much for so little
Get everything you need to create fabulous images for one low subscription price, with no one-off purchases or hidden costs.
Create with stock photos
We’ve got millions of gorgeous, authentic stock photos taken by some of the best photographers in the world that you can use to create a truly unique image—all included with a subscription.
The PicMonkey Mobile App is for design on the go
Start your design on your laptop, run to a meeting, take a call, finish up your work on your phone using our Mobile App, post directly to social, or share with your colleagues. Whew! We know you’re busy, that’s why we’re at your service 24/7.
Make your own planner with PicMonkey
Your planner is personal. It’s kinda like a pseudo-diary. Your place to track to-dos, goals, accomplishments, social dates. So why not customize this tool even further with something entirely DIY. Our planner templates offer the opportunity to do just that. You’ll be able to make something that not only helps you stay organized, but makes you feel good about planning ahead. Let’s get down to business!