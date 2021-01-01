Family Tree Maker
Make appealing, simple family trees with PicMonkey's family tree maker. You'll be amazed at what you can create—no design skills required.
How to make a family tree
Start with a family tree design in PicMonkey templates. Or start with a blank canvas.
Replace text and graphics with your own or add from PicMonkey's massive library.
Tweak color, size, and effects to match your brand.
Export, print, or share.
Make stunning designs with PicMonkey's family tree maker
Use a family tree to document your ancestral heritage, and share information with other family members and genealogical researchers. Start off easy, going just a few generations back. You can add photos if you have them, and most importantly birth and death dates — they're key to researching further back in the family tree. Choose a simple rectangles-and-lines design or one of our more decorative tree (yes, literally, a tree) designs, suitable for framing.