Video Maker

How to make a video
To start, grab yourself a snazzy, professionally designed video template. Or DIY with a blank canvas.
Each of our templates comes pre-loaded with a video, but chances are you want to upload your own footage. Alternatively, you can find something brand-worthy from our stock video library.
Use PicMonkey’s editing tools to crop, resize, or rotate your video however you want. Add text on or around your video. You can also brand it with your logo or watermark.
Download as a GIF or an MP4 file. We’ll email the file to your account address when it’s all set, then you can share via email or drop on your social media channels!
Easily design videos with our templates
PicMonkey’s video templates make it easy to create captivating ads, how-to’s, social posts, and social covers. Browse our diverse collection of designs and get started with one that works for you.
FAQs about making videos
The best way to start is with one of our beautifully designed video templates. Add your video clip (or choose one from our stock library), then customize with text, and your logo if appropriate. Our easy-to-use tools will also let you edit the size and appearance of your video if needed, so that your final design is exactly what you want it to be.
If you’re putting together a video ad, you want something captivating and visually strong. Keep your words to a minimum, and look at how you can really sell your brand, product, etc. with an eye-catching design.
We suggest keeping your videos short (~5 seconds or less). This is great for capturing someone’s attention as they scroll through their social feed. It’ll also keep your downloaded file from being mega-sized and slow when loading.
Making videos with PicMonkey
PicMonkey’s helping you up your design game with videos. Use your video content for brand building, advertising, or just a little TLC for your personal social account. Regardless, it’ll captivate that hungry audience of yours. And did you know? Video social media posts and ads garner a lot more clicks than static imagery. Read on for the ins-and-outs of video design…