Wedding Announcement

Announce the big day in style with our wedding announcement design tools. Start with a gorgeous template, or make your announcement from scratch with your own photos and customize with colors, graphics, and fonts. Get started for free with a seven day trial!

How to make a wedding announcement

1
Pick a template

Click Create new > Templates, then search “Wedding announcement” to see your options. Choose your fave, or start with a blank canvas

2
Add photos to your design

Replace the photos in your template with your own pics, or choose from millions of professional stock photos in our stock library. Customize your image’s size, shape, color, and more with effects and editing tools.

3
Customize your template

Replace the text in the template with your own words, or add more text. Choose from hundreds of beautiful fonts, and customize the text’s color and size. Experiment with text effects like curve or outline.

4
Print your finished announcement

Your design will save in your Hub, then you can download and print. Make sure to use high-quality card stock for a stunning final look, or send to your local printshop!

Design gorgeous wedding announcements with our templates

PicMonkey’s wedding announcement templates are easy to use and customize as your own. Browse our wholly unique selection and find one that matches you and your partner’s style!

Browse more wedding announcement templates

FAQs about making wedding announcements

How do you make a wedding announcement?

Grab one of PicMonkey’s templates to get off to a strong start. Then, you can customize however you want with a photo of you and your partner, graphics, fonts, and colors that match your wedding style. Make sure to include all of the important deets (who’s getting married, where, when, etc.).

Should I use photos in my announcement?

There’s no singular way to design a wedding announcement, but if you have a cute photo of you and your partner (maybe something from a professional shoot?), it’s certainly a strong option to put it on your announcement. After all, the big day is about you guys, right?

What if I want to make a digital announcement?

Cool! You can download any of our templates as JPG files (best for digital sharing). If you’re going digital, consider using video in your design, or turn static images, graphics, and text into GIFs. This’ll elevate your design and be a treat to send to guests.

Create with graphics

We’ve got thousands of awesome graphics in a multitude of styles, shapes, and sizes that you can use to create designs that will get noticed.

See our graphics

Why use PicMonkey for design and photo editing?

Minimal learning curve

Our easy and intuitive tools allow you to start editing photos and creating spectacular designs immediately, no matter your skill level.

Extensive feature set

Start with a professionally designed template or take advantage of our high-powered tools to make custom images from scratch.

So much for so little

Get everything you need to create fabulous images for one low subscription price, with no one-off purchases or hidden costs.

Create with stock photos

We’ve got millions of gorgeous, authentic stock photos taken by some of the best photographers in the world that you can use to create a truly unique image—all included with a subscription.

See our stock photos

The PicMonkey Mobile App is for design on the go

Start your design on your laptop, run to a meeting, take a call, finish up your work on your phone using our Mobile App, post directly to social, or share with your colleagues. Whew! We know you’re busy, that’s why we’re at your service 24/7.

Making wedding announcements with PicMonkey

Here’s to the Big Day! Wedding announcements serve two purposes. The first is the most important — they share the info that needs immediate sharing: what, who, where, when. The second is where you get to have fun; a wedding announcement is a sneak peek...a “preview”...of your wedding style. It’s an opportunity to turn heads with a truly beautiful design. And if you’re on the fence about how to craft such a stellar announcement, no sweat. You’ve come to the right place…

Learn more about designing without graphic design skills
Create unlimited stunning designs with a PicMonkey subscription
