Here’s to the Big Day! Wedding announcements serve two purposes. The first is the most important — they share the info that needs immediate sharing: what, who, where, when. The second is where you get to have fun; a wedding announcement is a sneak peek...a “preview”...of your wedding style. It’s an opportunity to turn heads with a truly beautiful design. And if you’re on the fence about how to craft such a stellar announcement, no sweat. You’ve come to the right place…