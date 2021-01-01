Brand Board
PicMonkey’s brand board tools make it easy to establish or refresh your brand’s visual identity. Start with a template, then customize with images, text, graphics, and colors that speak to your brand. Get started for free with a seven day trial!
How to make a brand board
Open a customizable brand board template. You can also get started with a blank canvas if you’d prefer total creative freedom.
Swap in your own photos to replace the existing ones in the template. You can choose from our stock photo collection too. Aim to use pictures that inspire your brand and contribute to mood.
Choose from hundreds of beautiful fonts to use in your branding. Check out our huge graphics library for logo inspo and other brand-spired designs. Use PicMonkey’s guide to color in order to help build your color palette.
Export your brand board and share with your team! You can also store your favorite brand elements in PicMonkey as part of your brand kit. Regardless, your design will always auto-save in our cloud storage so that you can return to it at a later time.
Do branding right with our templates
Branding might feel like a Herculean task, but PicMonkey’s templates make it so much easier. Browse our template library, then customize your board to your brand. Time to think visually!
FAQs about brand boards
What is a brand board?
A brand board is like an outline or checklist...for your brand. It’s where you compile your brand’s visual essentials, and the best part? Anything can go on a brand board. Check out our post on developing brand boards to learn more.
What goes on a brand board?
Anything that contributes to your brand’s visual identity. Think colors, fonts, textures, and even less common considerations like lighting or photo effects. If you’d like a good brand building entry point, start with our Brand Building 101 guide.
Why should I make a brand board?
Brand boards help you translate all of your company’s information and research about your target audience into something that can serve as a visual representation of who you are. Easy? No. Worthwhile? Yes. Look at other brands that your target audience demographic likes, then channel this research into a visual identity befitting your brand.
Making a brand board with PicMonkey
Your brand is you. Sure, there’s your logo, tagline, color scheme, but branding is your total identity. It’s who you are as a company. It’s an encapsulation of your purpose, personality, and promise to customers. Maybe you got a lot of thinking to do, but when it comes time, creating a brand board comes in clutch for solidifying your brand’s visual identity. We’ll teach you how to do that and a whole lot more with our branding guide…