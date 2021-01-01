Your brand is you. Sure, there’s your logo, tagline, color scheme, but branding is your total identity. It’s who you are as a company. It’s an encapsulation of your purpose, personality, and promise to customers. Maybe you got a lot of thinking to do, but when it comes time, creating a brand board comes in clutch for solidifying your brand’s visual identity. We’ll teach you how to do that and a whole lot more with our branding guide…