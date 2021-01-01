Please review our updated Terms of Use and Privacy & Cookies Policy before continuing to use our website.

Twitter Banner Maker

PicMonkey’s online Twitter banner maker tools help you create a stunning profile banner sure to attract casual profile viewers. Use graphics, text, advanced photo-editing tools, and more to create a branded masterpiece. Get started for free with a seven day trial!

How to make a Twitter banner

1
Pick a Twitter banner template

Choose a Twitter banner design that you like from PicMonkey’s templates. Alternatively, you can start from scratch with a blank canvas.

2
Add photos to your design

If using a template with images, swap out template photos for your own, or choose from millions of professional stock photos or videos from our stock library. Customize your imagery's size, shape, color, and more with effects and editing tools.

3
Customize your template

Replace the text in the template with your own words, or add more text. Choose from hundreds of beautiful fonts, and customize the text's color and size, or try effects like curve or outline. Add graphics if they match your profile's style.

4
Share your Twitter banner!

When you're finished designing, download your design and upload to your Twitter profile. Your work will always auto-save to our cloud storage so you can return to it at any time.

Design eye-catching twitter banners with our templates

PicMonkey’s Twitter banner maker is easy to use. Our designer-made templates are super simple to customize and make your own. Let's create something remarkable for your Twitter profile!

Browse more Twitter banner templates

FAQs about making Twitter banners

How should I design my Twitter banner?

Adhere to three rules: Keep things brand-focused, aim for quality over quantity (you don’t have much room, so minimalism is the name of the game), and keep important visual elements near the center of your banner (see: the safe zone) so that they aren’t cut off by your profile picture.

What size should my Twitter banner be?

The perfect Twitter banner size is 1500 x 500 pixels. Lucky for you, our templates are pre-sized so that you never have to worry about uploading a wonky design.

Can I use video in my Twitter banner?

Not yet! Twitter currently doesn’t allow for videos or GIFs in your banner.

Making Twitter banners with PicMonkey

Twitter might seem like the middle child between Facebook and Instagram, but people still frequently use it; meaning, you can utilize it as a quality brand booster. That starts with a well-designed profile. Part of this boils down to a brand-inspired Twitter banner that gives a good idea of what your brand/business is about. We’ll show you how to perfect your design’s size and hook you up with tips for designing something worthy of new followers…

Read more about Twitter banner size and design
