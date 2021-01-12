In our wonderful world of social sharing, presentation is what separates the crème de la crème from the That looks okay. We can reminisce about the days of marketing past, back when Mark Zuckerberg was just a nineteen-year-old kid hacking into Harvard’s databases, but today’s digital marketing needs still remain. Brand is everything, and a snazzy, professionally designed Facebook cover photo will help your brand stand out from the rest of the pack.

Too many businesses let their Facebook cover photos fall through the cracks, or treat them as they would a personal cover photo. Big no-no. There’s a reason you’re always told to have a layer of separation between your personal and professional life. This same philosophy applies to social media marketing. What works on a personal account might not produce the same results for a business.

Adding oil to water are a variety of size specifications for your Facebook images. Unfortunately, Facebook photo sizes aren’t like that crazy comfortable pair of one-size-fits all stretch pants you bought last month. But don’t worry. We’ve done the heavy lifting and put together a definitive guide for using PicMonkey’s tools to create a design that adheres to the appropriate Facebook cover photo size. We’ve also included a few helpful design tips and some quality cover photo examples.

Create a Facebook cover photo with a pre-sized blank canvas

If you’re starting from square one, use a PicMonkey pre-sized blank canvas. In the editor, click on Create new → Canvas → Facebook Page Cover. Once you’ve created a blank canvas, you can add photos, graphics, text, and/or brand the design with your own logo. Give our new draw feature a go, too!

Crop an existing photo to the right Facebook cover size

First, click Create new and navigate to the place your photo is stored. Next, click Crop Canvas and set your Aspect Ratio to Facebook Page Cover. A grid will appear. Click and drag its corner handles to move it where you want. Afterward, click Apply and boom! You now have a correctly sized cover photo.

Make a Facebook cover photo with a design template

Browse our complete collection of Facebook templates and get your design off to a rockin’ start. It’s easy! Customize one of our premade templates with your own pictures, graphics, fonts, and colors.

In PicMonkey, go to Templates → Facebook → Facebook Page Cover.

Using Smart Resize to output your image to other sizes

For PicMonkey Pro subscribers, our Smart Resize tool will basically do all of your work for you. This is the Rolls-Royce of design tools when you want multiple images in different sizes.

You simply check off desired sizes, and if you want to retain the current image as is, click Copy & resize. You’ll notice that the original image is stored in Hub along with your new sizes. If you only want to resize your original, just click Resize.

More Facebook photo sizes (2021)

Social media image type Dimensions in Pixels Facebook Ad 1200 x 628 (desktop) Facebook Ad Carousel 1080 x 1080 Facebook Event Cover 1200 x 628 Facebook Group Cover 1640 x 856 Facebook Page Cover 1640 x 624 Facebook Personal Cover 1702 x 630 Facebook Cover Video 820 x 426 Facebook Post 1200 x 1200 Facebook Profile Image 360 x 360 Facebook Story 1080 x 1920

Facebook cover photo design tips

Now that you’ve learned how to size your Facebook cover photo, we have some design advice that will help propel it into the upper echelon of social media images.

1. Create a unique image

It’s easy to safeguard yourself from a design-gone-wrong by, ironically, creating a design-gone-stale. Think about what you want people to feel when they see your cover photo. Choose one of our customizable templates to help fast-track this process. Captivate your audience and generate leads with eye-catching imagery. Use colors and fonts that match your brand.

2. Don’t overcrowd your design

Ever seen a Baz Luhrmann film? He’s who we’d call an auteur, known for a highly individualized style. One scene from a film of his always promises to have a lot going on. Like, a lot a lot. It’s not for everyone, but film also has the advantage of fluidity. And unless you’re using a video in your Facebook cover photo, your static image does not have this same convenience.

Simply put: If you throw 20 different layers onto your image, flood it with copy, aggressive call-to-actions, and use graphics like sprinkles on a cupcake, it’s going to be a lot a lot to handle. Also, 99% of the time, it won’t work. Exercise caution when deciding how many different elements to feature in your single cover photo design.

3. Consider using a video

If you want a more dynamic Facebook cover, try using a video. We did. What do you think? Facebook didn’t always allow videos, but now they offer you the chance to add something extra to your business page. If you’re going down this route, make sure your video is 820 x 426 for optimum results. It also needs to be between 20-90 seconds long.

4. Optimize your cover photo size

Given how much we’ve talked about photo sizes, we felt it only right to repeat: Triple quadruple check your Facebook cover photo size! Bookmark this page so that you always have the correct sizes handy. Take full advantage of our intuitive design tools so that sizing your photo is actually a piece of cake.

Design note: Your photo’s display will be different between a desktop and smartphone. Ugh. We know. When designing, it’s best to keep the focal point of your image within what’s known as the safe zone. That is, the middlish area of a regular desktop design so that when your image is reduced on a mobile screen, none of the goods are cut off.

PicMonkey’s cover photo templates are set at 1640 x 624, which is double Facebook’s dimension requirements. Why? Because now there’s no potential for travesty. Your image will always be what you had in mind. For more tricks of the trade, check out our post on designing your Facebook business page.

Flash reviews: Allposters and Beats by Dre

Alright, obviously we can’t run through every single business’s Facebook cover photo, but we did want to shine the spotlight on a couple now that you’re full of design know-how. Both of these businesses, Allposters and Beats by Dre, have fantastic Facebook cover photos. Let’s talk about why.

Even if AllPosters didn’t have the word poster in its name, you’d know what this company sells. Not only is it visually clear that they specialize in poster retail, this image pops. There’s a vibrant combination of colors and posters of all styles, organized in an aesthetically pleasing fashion.

Instead of wasting space with a bunch of unnecessary text, AllPosters stayed true to its brand. It sells visual products, and those take center stage here. Plus, no aggressive call-to-action. There’s a Shop Now button, but nothing too salesy. Good job, AllPosters.

Beats by Dre’s cover is a mega high-quality image that tells a story, while also leaving viewers with a shared question: What’s he listening to?

There’s a certain level of minimalistic style to this design. Beats by Dre has chosen provocation and emotion over all else. The person in this photo is well-fashioned, relaxed, and “in the zone.” Why? Because he’s using Beats by Dre. You’ll notice, too, that the product’s logo is clearly visible. We know what these are and who makes them. On top of that, there’s a vibe that comes with owning Beats, and we get a taste of it from this cover photo.