Rule Social Media

So many channels, so little time—that’s why creating beautifully branded social media posts on PicMonkey is a #win. These articles will show you the quick and easy way to create ads, banners, thumbnails, stories, covers, posts, and how to leverage your gorgeous images into effective marketing. Not a business person? No worries, there’s plenty of ideas for making your personal account shine, too.

How to Make a YouTube Banner

Learn how to create a stunning YouTube banner with detailed instructions and handy tips for sizing.
Instagram Photo Sizes Made Easy

Perfect pixel dimensions for Instagram —right here.
Master Facebook Image Sizes Right Now

Make sure all of your photos display flawlessly with this guide to Facebook image sizes and a couple...
How to Make a Facebook Cover Photo with PicMonkey

Make a picture-perfect cover image with PicMonkey.
Make a Facebook Cover with Design Templates

This tutorial shows how to make a Facebook cover image with PicMonkey design templates.
Tips for Making Hilarious Memes & Inspiring Meme Ideas

Wanna win the Internet (or at least get some likes and shares?). Then check out these tips on making...
Pinterest for Business: How to Market Successfully

Wanna dip your toes into the Pinterest for business pool, but aren't sure if it's right for you? Her...
Use a PicMonkey Pinterest Template to Create a Primo Pin

Reach the pinnacle of pinning perfection with a pretty Pinterest template.
Creating Pinterest Images that Move the Masses

Tips for creating scroll-stopping Pinterest images, fast.
3 Ways to Ace Your Pinterest Business Page

Pinterest has three stellar features and tools to help you take your Pinterest business page to new ...
Your Guide to Pinterest Pin Sizes

Get the 4-1-1- on Pinterest pin sizes, pixel counts for your board cover photos, and other very pint...
Look Like a Professional with Your LinkedIn Profile Pic

Choose what to wear and how to take a professional looking LinkedIn profile pic. Learn how to edit, ...
Marketing a Small Business: a Resource Roundup

A friend to hardworking entrepreneurs everywhere, PicMonkey's rounded up some seriously helpful reso...
Crop an Image to All the Social Media Sizes

Get the most current social media post sizes for 2020 for Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Twi...
Current YouTube Image Sizes Made Easy

PicMonkey has all the tools you need to create, size, and export YouTube channel art, covers, and th...
