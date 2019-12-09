All About Etsy Image Sizes

Browse more Etsy Banner templates in PicMonkey

Spiffing up your Etsy storefront is no different than getting the front of your brick-and-mortar store to look inviting. The goal is the same, too: to entice customers to come on in and browse the goods.  Part of being a successful Etsy seller is creating a welcoming, informative, and enticing store where shoppers can easily navigate your items, and this means you need effective visuals. We’re talking: shop banners, product photos, receipts, icons, and more.

Check the table below to find the most up-to-date Etsy image sizes. You can browse our pre-designed Etsy banner templates that are already sized right for you — just click and replace our images and words with your own.

We’ve also got sizing for Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube, and more. See all the social media image sizes here.

ETSY IMAGE SIZES
Shop Big Banner1200 x 300
Shop Mini Banner1200 x 160
Profile Photo500 x 500
Order Receipt Banner760 x 100
Carousel Banner1200 x 300 per image (Etsy plus only)
Collage BannerFor 2 images, minimum of 600 x 300 eachFor 3 images, minimum of 400 x 300 eachFor 4 images, minimum of 300 x 300 each(Etsy plus only)
Shop Icon500 x 500
Item Listing PhotoAt least 2000 on short edge (read about uploading product photos)

PicMonkey is a small business owner’s one-stop design shop. Try for free now!
Start your free trial!

Sarah Gonzales is the content marketing manager at PicMonkey. Over time she’s evolved from a cat to a dog person, a Diet Coke to a La Croix person, and a heels to a flats person. However, she will forever remain loyal to the LA Dodgers, coffee, and Mac products. She’s still deciding if she’s a city or a country person having sampled both after living in Alaska, Los Angeles, San Francisco, (Alaska again), and now Seattle.

Categories: Etsy, Social Media, Social Media Sizes, Set Up Your Online Business
Tags: Banners, Etsy, Etsy Sizes, Shop Photos Etsy

Related Articles

Master Facebook Image Sizes Right Now
Make sure all of your photos display flawlessly with this guide to Facebook image sizes and a couple handy tips.
Small Business Social Media Success Story: Geraldine Tan
Get the Scoop on How to Sell on Etsy
Learn everything you need to know about how to sell on Etsy and give your business a major boost.
How to Set Up an Instagram Business Account
If you want to do business on Instagram, the first step is creating a business account. Learn how to do it, why to do it, and where to do it right here!