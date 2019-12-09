All About Etsy Image Sizes

Spiffing up your Etsy storefront is no different than getting the front of your brick-and-mortar store to look inviting. The goal is the same, too: to entice customers to come on in and browse the goods. Part of being a successful Etsy seller is creating a welcoming, informative, and enticing store where shoppers can easily navigate your items, and this means you need effective visuals. We’re talking: shop banners, product photos, receipts, icons, and more.
Check the table below to find the most up-to-date Etsy image sizes. You can browse our pre-designed Etsy banner templates that are already sized right for you — just click and replace our images and words with your own.
We’ve also got sizing for Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube, and more. See all the social media image sizes here.
|ETSY IMAGE SIZES
|Shop Big Banner
|1200 x 300
|Shop Mini Banner
|1200 x 160
|Profile Photo
|500 x 500
|Order Receipt Banner
|760 x 100
|Carousel Banner
|1200 x 300 per image (Etsy plus only)
|Collage Banner
|For 2 images, minimum of 600 x 300 eachFor 3 images, minimum of 400 x 300 eachFor 4 images, minimum of 300 x 300 each(Etsy plus only)
|Shop Icon
|500 x 500
|Item Listing Photo
|At least 2000 on short edge (read about uploading product photos)