All About Etsy Image Sizes

Spiffing up your Etsy storefront is no different than getting the front of your brick-and-mortar store to look inviting. The goal is the same, too: to entice customers to come on in and browse the goods. Part of being a successful Etsy seller is creating a welcoming, informative, and enticing store where shoppers can easily navigate your items, and this means you need effective visuals. We’re talking: shop banners, product photos, receipts, icons, and more.

Check the table below to find the most up-to-date Etsy image sizes. You can browse our pre-designed Etsy banner templates that are already sized right for you — just click and replace our images and words with your own.

