Video Meme Maker
Create the next great pop culture sensation with PicMonkey’s video meme maker tools. Just grab a professionally designed meme template, then customize with funny video and text. Our Smart Resize tool will help you easily size your design to share across all the socials. Get started for free today!
How to make a video meme
Start with a template to give yourself something customization-ready. Or, if you’re feeling truly inspired, channel that inspiration into a blank canvas.
Swap in your own video to replace the existing video on the template. Crop or edit your video right on the canvas, apply effects, and position it exactly where you want. You can also browse our stock video collection for the perfect meme footage.
Add text to your template or replace the existing text with your own witty meme message. Adjust size or position as you see fit. Consider a text effect like curve, outline, or drop shadow. You have hundreds of beautiful fonts to choose from!
When you’re all set, download your video as a shareable MP4 or GIF. You can also use our smart resize tool to quickly resize your images for multiple outputs, then share accordingly to your social channels for all the laughs.
Easily craft an eye-catching video meme with our templates
PicMonkey’s meme templates, reporting for duty. Your meme doesn’t need to look like it was born during the first generation of the internet. Choose a designer-made template, add a funny video (check out our stock video library), add some text and you are well on your way to being a meme lord or lady.
FAQs about making video memes
What is a meme?
Believe it or not, memes are now officially part of the Merriam-Webster dictionary. They are made up of words, videos, GIFs and, per Merriam-Webster, represent any “idea, behavior, style, or usage that spreads from person to person within a culture.” Yeah...pretty broad. But hey, it’s a word now.
How’s a video meme different from a regular meme?
A video meme isn’t necessarily “different.” It just seems like the genesis of memes were hilarious static images with similarly hilarious text thrown on top of them. Video takes this a step further, of course, by adding motion. See: more hilarity.
What are examples of memes?
At this point, there are so many memes it’s hard to keep count. However, if you have some time and would like to jump down the rabbit hole, a quick Google search will leave ya with some of history's finest memes. Be it Success Kid, Bad Luck Brian, Condescending Wonka, Grumpy Cat...make sure you have plenty of time on your plate to...eh..."research."
Making video memes with PicMonkey
Memes make us laugh. They make us cry (from laughing). They are an unequivocal bright spot in the world and an easy test for whether or not you’re doing an adequate job of keeping up with pop culture. People use’em for their personal accounts, brands use’em because, well, sometimes you just gotta join the party, and well-made memes can be someone’s ticket to short-lived (or long-lived?) internet fame and glory. So what are you waiting for? We’ll show you the way and hit you with all the meme-making tips you need…