Make stunning designs with PicMonkey's Facebook banner maker. You'll be amazed at what you can create — no design skills required.

Easily design banners with our templates

PicMonkey's banner maker is easy to use. Our designer-crafted templates are super simple to customize and make your own.

How to make a Facebook banner

1
Pick a template

Choose a Facebook banner design that you like from PicMonkey’s templates.

2
Add photos

Replace photos with your own or from our stock photo library.

3
Customize

Replace text with your own, and customize color, size, and text effects.

4
Share

Export or share to all your social channels.

Why PicMonkey for YouTube Banners

Minimal learning curve

Our easy and intuitive tools allow you to start editing photos and creating spectacular YouTube banners immediately, no matter your skill level.

Extensive feature set

Start with a professionally designed YouTube banner template or take advantage of our high-powered tools to make custom images from scratch.

So much for so little

Get everything you need to create fabulous images for one low price, with no one-off purchases or hidden costs.

Create with graphics

We’ve got thousands of awesome graphics in a multitude of styles, shapes, and sizes that you can use to create designs that will get noticed.

Create with stock photos

We’ve got tons of gorgeous, authentic stock photos taken by some of the best photographers in the world that you can use to create a truly unique image.

Making Facebook banners in PicMonkey

Facebook banners are the big rectangular piece of visual real estate that lives at the top of your page. If you have a business page, a banner is a primo vehicle for showing off your brand. Put your logo front and center, create a collage of your products, or feature new items or designs in your banner — there is so much you can do with this space! We'll show you how to make a perfect Facebook banner...

