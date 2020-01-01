Instagram Post Maker
Make stunning designs with PicMonkey's Instagram post maker. You'll be amazed at what you can create — no design skills required.
Instagram post templates
Stop the scroll with your next post. Our designer-made templates help you look polished and pro.
How to make an Instagram post
Choose an Instagram post design that you like from PicMonkey’s templates.
Replace photos with your own or from our stock photo library.
Replace text with your own, and customize color, size, and text effects.
Export or share to all your social channels.
Why PicMonkey for YouTube Banners
Our easy and intuitive tools allow you to start editing photos and creating spectacular YouTube banners immediately, no matter your skill level.
Start with a professionally designed YouTube banner template or take advantage of our high-powered tools to make custom images from scratch.
Get everything you need to create fabulous images for one low price, with no one-off purchases or hidden costs.
Create with graphics
We’ve got thousands of awesome graphics in a multitude of styles, shapes, and sizes that you can use to create designs that will get noticed.
Create with stock photos
We’ve got tons of gorgeous, authentic stock photos taken by some of the best photographers in the world that you can use to create a truly unique image.
Making Instagram posts in PicMonkey
Creating a strong Instagram presence is about more than posting a lot of pretty pictures. Posts can be pretty, but purposeful, too. Here are a variety of post types you can consider creating as you build your cool, consistent, and cohesive Instagram feed. All of these pre-designed, square templates are available in the PicMonkey Template Library. Read on to see 17 post ideas...